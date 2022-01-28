A woman is suing New York's Mount Sinai West Hospital for not treating her husband, a rabbi sick with COVID-19, with Ivermectin, a treatment not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), despite claiming his doctor recommended it, The New York Post reported.

The woman, 48-year-old Erika Quintero-Sherry, claims that the hospital is refusing to treat her husband, 60-year-old Rabbi Benjamin Chernyavsky, with the drug hailed by some as a cure for COVID-19 despite the claims being wholly unsupported by all scientific studies.

According to The New York Post, the father of five has been sick with the virus since January 8 and is in severe condition. He is currently on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma, with the lawsuit stating his chance of survival is less than 20%.

According to court papers, Chernyavsky is being treated under the current protocol of steroids, antibiotics, high-flow oxygen and ventilator, The New York Post reported, but his family said that his condition isn't improving and they should try something else.

Ivermectin is a medication used to treat parasitic infections. However, it is only ever approved for use in humans in very specific doses – and even then, it is only used to treat parasitic infections.

Mount Sinai hospital campus in Manhattan. (credit: Courtesy)

Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, many people began touting Ivermectin as a cure for COVID-19. This has been supported by no medical studies at all. However, many people still believe that it is an effective treatment, especially due to the amount of COVID-19 misinformation spread online.

In fact, not only is it not helpful as a treatment, but it is also very dangerous. It is possible to overdose on Ivermectin, especially if the dosage is high, which it likely will be when used to treat COVID-19 since it is usually done with the animal ivermectin drugs, which are a lot more concentrated.

As noted by the FDA, overdosing on Ivermectin can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, dizziness, seizures, allergic reactions, coma and death.

That's what taking Ivermectin for COVID-19 has been proven to be able to do. What it can't do, though, is treat COVID-19 in any way.