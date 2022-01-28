The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Wife of rabbi with COVID-19 sues NY hospital for not using Ivermectin - report

Ivermectin is a medication used to treat parasitic infections. It cannot treat COVID-19 in any way, but it can cause severe and fatal side effects.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 28, 2022 11:11
Ivermectin (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ivermectin
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A woman is suing New York's Mount Sinai West Hospital for not treating her husband, a rabbi sick with COVID-19, with Ivermectin, a treatment not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), despite claiming his doctor recommended it, The New York Post reported.

The woman, 48-year-old Erika Quintero-Sherry, claims that the hospital is refusing to treat her husband, 60-year-old Rabbi Benjamin Chernyavsky, with the drug hailed by some as a cure for COVID-19 despite the claims being wholly unsupported by all scientific studies. 

According to The New York Post, the father of five has been sick with the virus since January 8 and is in severe condition. He is currently on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma, with the lawsuit stating his chance of survival is less than 20%.

According to court papers, Chernyavsky is being treated under the current protocol of steroids, antibiotics, high-flow oxygen and ventilator, The New York Post reported, but his family said that his condition isn't improving and they should try something else.

Ivermectin is a medication used to treat parasitic infections. However, it is only ever approved for use in humans in very specific doses – and even then, it is only used to treat parasitic infections.

Mount Sinai hospital campus in Manhattan. (credit: Courtesy)Mount Sinai hospital campus in Manhattan. (credit: Courtesy)

Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, many people began touting Ivermectin as a cure for COVID-19. This has been supported by no medical studies at all. However, many people still believe that it is an effective treatment, especially due to the amount of COVID-19 misinformation spread online.

In fact, not only is it not helpful as a treatment, but it is also very dangerous. It is possible to overdose on Ivermectin, especially if the dosage is high, which it likely will be when used to treat COVID-19 since it is usually done with the animal ivermectin drugs, which are a lot more concentrated. 

As noted by the FDA, overdosing on Ivermectin can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, dizziness, seizures, allergic reactions, coma and death. 

That's what taking Ivermectin for COVID-19 has been proven to be able to do. What it can't do, though, is treat COVID-19 in any way.



Tags new york rabbi lawsuit Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
3

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by