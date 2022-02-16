The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Ukraine crisis: Israel to offer fleeing Jews free shelter, meals

The Ukrainian Jews will be offered to stay in hotels for a time of two weeks till one month – with possibilities to extend this time further.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 15:35

Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 15:37
Ukrainian Jews return to Israel. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ukrainian Jews return to Israel.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Jewish immigrants or refugees from Ukraine will be offered housing and two meals a day in hotels and hostels across Israel for free – paid for by the Israeli government.

Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Ministry has published a “call for proposal” on Tuesday in order to book rooms in hotels, hostels, and guesthouses “for hosting immigrant families for a fixed period.” The Ukrainian Jews will be offered to stay in hotels for a time of two weeks till one month – with possibilities to extend this time further. The ministry is planning on booking hundreds of rooms in case of a Russian attack on Ukraine, and a massive wave of immigration that may take place as result.

“The Aliyah and Integration Ministry is interested in receiving offers from hotels, hostels, and guest houses throughout the country that can provide at least 20 rooms that can accommodate individuals and families of immigrants on a half board basis for a period of two weeks to a month.”

The ministry emphasized that “The firm (hotels etc) is required to make engagements instantly” – since the Russian army can potentially attack Ukraine any day now. “The office will give a few days' notice to each site before each group arrives.”

According to an official document, “Accommodation must be on a half-board basis - that is, a supply of two full meals a day, which will meet sanitation conditions as defined by the Health Ministry.” The food must be “Kosher” according to the official document. 

People arrive at Ben Gurion Airport on February 13 from Ukraine. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) People arrive at Ben Gurion Airport on February 13 from Ukraine. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Not every hostel or hotel will be able to host the Ukrainian potential immigrants: “Each accommodation unit will include a shower or bath and toilet (inside the unit), a place to store clothes, a means of cooling and heating the room, and an electric kettle for hot drinks.” One of the criteria is that “the site must have the ability to provide baby cribs.”

Also, the hotels will need to supply towels and linen – and change the linen once a week. 

The new immigrants may even get free internet and TV “Preference will be given to a place that provides multi-channel TV and Internet infrastructure.” 

The contract period with the potential hotels will begin from the date of signing the agreement till April 7, 2022. The firm reserves the option to extend the initial contract period for an additional period of time.

The real estate owners had till Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. to send the offers to the ministry, and the decisions should take place in the next coming days.

The Aliyah and Integration Ministry declined to comment on the amounts of beds requested. 



Tags aliyah ukraine Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by