Israel sends emergency aid package to Ukraine's Jewish community

This decision comes from the unique mandate of Israel, and in particular, its Diaspora Affairs Ministry, as the nation-state of the Jewish people, to support Jewish individuals and communities.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2022 13:19

Updated: FEBRUARY 25, 2022 13:52
Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai stands in front of a large map in his ministry's conference room showing the population of Jewish communities around the globe. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai stands in front of a large map in his ministry’s conference room showing the population of Jewish communities around the globe.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Diaspora Affairs Minister Dr. Nachman Shai made the official call Friday morning to immediately transfer emergency aid in the amount of NIS 10 million to assist Ukraine’s Jewish community. 

This decision comes from the unique mandate of the State of Israel, and in particular, its Diaspora Affairs Ministry, as the nation-state of the Jewish people, to support Jewish individuals and communities in harm's way. 

In recent weeks, Shai and his team have been in ongoing contact with Jewish community leaders and partners in Israel and on the ground to monitor the evolving situation and evaluate needs. It’s become quite clear at this stage that both immediate and ongoing support are needed. 

Shai said: "We are following developments in the area with great concern. Our hearts are with the Jewish people of Ukraine. We will continue to closely monitor the needs and developments in the field, and respond accordingly."

Support will focus on four main efforts:

A person walks his dog in front of a damaged residential building, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. (credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS) A person walks his dog in front of a damaged residential building, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. (credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)
  1. Security - In emergencies there tends to be a sharp rise in antisemitism, as well as looting and rioting, which can impact Jewish centers. As such, there is a need to step up security efforts. 
  2. Food and medicine.
  3. Absorption of refugees - in the event of an evacuation, there will be a need to organize shelter and accommodations.
  4. Transportation - to organize the transfer of individuals to safe locations.

It should be noted that similar assistance was provided by the Diaspora Affairs Ministry to Ukraine in 2014.



