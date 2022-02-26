The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish Agency launches emergency Aliyah operation out of Ukraine

In a complex operation handled by the Jewish Agency, and after a nerve-wracking 16-hour process, the first group of immigrants from Ukraine moved to Poland on Saturday.

By ZVIKA KLEIN, YITZHAK KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 20:17
A first group of immigrants set out last night from Lviv, Ukraine, to Poland in a complex Jewish Agency operation (photo credit: JEWISH AGENCY)
A first group of immigrants set out last night from Lviv, Ukraine, to Poland in a complex Jewish Agency operation
(photo credit: JEWISH AGENCY)

The Jewish Agency in Ukraine will operate a six-point Aliyah program at four different Ukrainian border crossings - Poland, Moldova, Romania and Hungary - acting Chairman of the Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel and Director-General Amira Aharonovich announced on Saturday evening.

This decision comes in addition to the Foreign Ministry's announcement of the deployment of staff at border crossings and will work to immediately assist with the expected wave of immigration to Israel.

The operation will take place in coordination with Nativ (Liaison Bureau), the body in charge of the issuance of visas to Israel alongside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following the escalation of the conflict and until Saturday, the Jewish Agency operated out of a central immigration point that was opened in Lviv.

Following the Foreign Ministry's decision, Jewish Agency emissaries moved to begin operating on the Polish side of the border on Saturday  From there, they will cross the border into Ukraine every day together with the diplomatic staff of the State of Israel, in order to continue to assist Ukrainian Jews seeking to immigrate to Israel in accordance with immigration visas issued by Nativ.\

IN JULY, newly-elected Israeli president and outgoing chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog and chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel attend a farewell ceremony held in Herzog’s honor at the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90) IN JULY, newly-elected Israeli president and outgoing chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog and chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel attend a farewell ceremony held in Herzog’s honor at the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

The Jewish Agency expects a significant increase in the wake of the escalation, so it is immediately preparing to reinforce the points of immigration that will be developed with additional forces.

At the same time, the Jewish Agency is organizing the absorption of immigrants in temporary housing in hotels in neighboring countries of Ukraine, with the assistance of donations from the Jewish Federations in North America, Keren Hayesod and other donors from around the world.

The Jewish Agency expects a significant increase following the escalation in the security situation and is preparing to immediately reinforce the forces on the ground that will take care of the immigrants until they fly to Israel.

The Jewish Agency works in coordination with the Fellowship (IFCJ), which will assist in the immigration of Ukrainian Jews to Israel along with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry,  who will handle the absorption of immigrants in temporary facilities in Israel.

In a complex operation handled by the Jewish Agency, and after a nerve-wracking 16-hour process, the first group of immigrants from Ukraine moved to Poland on Saturday.

The immigrants will be housed in temporary accommodation in a hotel near the city of Warsaw with the assistance of the Jewish Agency, thanks to donations from the Jewish federations in North America and the Keren Hayesod.

There they will stay until they are flown to Israel as quickly as possible. Upon arrival in Israel, the immigrants will receive temporary housing that will be prepared for them, through the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption.



Tags aliyah Jewish Agency ukraine Ukraine crisis Jews in Ukraine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard across the country

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by