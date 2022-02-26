The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
3,000 Ukrainian Jews requesting to make Aliyah - exclusive

The Jewish Agency has received 3,000 requests from Ukrainian Jews to make Aliyah in the last 24 hours, according to the agency's Acting Chairman Yaakov Hagoel.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 22:31

Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 22:33
YOUNG RELIGIOUS Jews, several from Donetsk and the east, at Vishetsky’s Chabad community center in Kyiv. Few are considering aliyah at this time. (photo credit: JON IMMANUEL)
Acting Chairman of the Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel on Saturday night told The Jerusalem Post that within the past 24 hours, the agency received approximately 3000 requests from Ukrainian Jews to make Aliyah.

Thousands of the requests were received by the agency's global call center. On Sunday, Hagoel hopes the call center will be reinforced with more Russian and Ukrainian speakers.

Hagoel added that agency security fund is investing a Million USD in security for Jewish sites in Ukraine; mainly synagogues, community centers and schools. 

"There are a lot of requests for security from Jewish leaders, there is especially a fear of looting of synagogues and schools in the communities since most of them have left. We are trying to help them with money for security guards who will secure the facilities that people have currently abandoned for safety reasons", Hagoel said.

YAAKOV HAGOEL, chairman, World Zionist Organization; acting chairman, The Jewish Agency Executive. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) YAAKOV HAGOEL, chairman, World Zionist Organization; acting chairman, The Jewish Agency Executive. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"In Kyiv for example, most of the community is no longer there, and then they need someone to secure the synagogue and the school in order for them not to be looted."

Secondly, the agency has funded the purchase of satellite phones which is part of the security needs that communities need. "We are investing about a million dollars in funding of security for the Jewish sites across Ukraine," Hagoel added.

He said that "the investment in security is just part of the huge efforts the Jewish Agency is doing in Ukraine."



