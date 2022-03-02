WARSAW: 17 Righteous Among The Nations live in Ukraine, and haven’t left the country because of their age and medical situations. Yet one Jewish organization has decided to make sure that they are provided with food, medicine and any other needs - in order for them to live respectively - even though they now live in a war zone.

Margarita Yakovleva, a volunteer for the “For the Depths” Polish organization, told The Jerusalem Post from Kyiv via video-chat that “many of the Righteous Among The Nations lack food, mainly bread and fresh foods,” Yakovleva said.

“It felt a bit scary on the streets of Kyiv,” she told us. “The families of the Righteous were very hungry so I bought them a bunch of food: bread, meat, wine and more dry products,” she said, “most of them had a bit of food, some had no food.”

“It’s very difficult to find bread in Kyiv, so I went to the Jewish store and bought them Kosher bread and meat.”

She added that “the daughters of one of the ‘Righteous’ are very traumatized. They told me that only now they are starting to understand their grandparents who were so heroic during the Holocuast. Because they are young people who didn't have such an experience. They now are taking in strength from their grandparents, who have been in these types of situations in the past.”

“One family said to me that they want to go to Europe. But now they’re stuck and can’t get out.”

Founder of From the Depths, Jonny Daniels, told the Jerusalem Post on Wednesday, “For people in their 90s to leave is a difficult and stressful process, many of them have family members fighting - so we can’t expect them to just pick up and leave. Yet, if they decide to leave, we will assist them in any way we can to move to a safe place with their families.”

Daniels added that “The Righteous are the rocks of their families. They are now the one who are consoling their children and grandchildren. In my view, the Jewish people need to assist them in any way possible. They did so much for us, now is the time for the Jewish people to give back to them.”

Of the 2,673 Ukrainian Righteous Among The Nations honored by Yad Vashem for their role in saving the lives of Jews during the Holocaust, only 17 are still living, all in their late 80s and 90s, spread across Ukraine.

“We knew we had to act quickly and decisively to ensure that we have every possible chance to be of assistance to these heroes, just as they were to us,” said Daniels. In addition to being given the title, the Righteous are also given Honorary Citizenship in the State of Israel, which entitles them to make aliyah.

Nina Bogorad is 97 years old, the oldest living Ukrainian Righteous of the Nations. In 1942, at the age of 17, she brought home a young wounded Ukrainian soldier who had fled the Germans twice. His situation worsened and she wanted to take him to the underground doctors but he refused, explaining to her that in addition to being in the underground, he was also a Jew, and could be given up by anyone. Understanding the incredible risks involved in harboring a Jew, she did so regardless. During the time of hiding and convalescence, they fell in love and married after the war. She was recognized as one of the Righteous Among The Nations by Yad Vashem in 1992. Today Bogorad lives in Kyiv and has family in Ukraine, Israel and the United States.