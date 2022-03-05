The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Vandals steal Anne Frank statue in Buenos Aires

“If this were a case of antisemitism, there should be some vandalization of the statue... It is for the metal,” senior says in report to the crime.

By JUAN MELAMED/JTA
Published: MARCH 5, 2022 03:10

Updated: MARCH 5, 2022 03:16
Anne Frank in 1940, while at 6. Montessorischool, Niersstraat 41-43, Amsterdam (photo credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)
Anne Frank in 1940, while at 6. Montessorischool, Niersstraat 41-43, Amsterdam
(photo credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)

Vandals have stolen this city’s memorial to Anne Frank in what Jewish leaders are calling a crime likely motivated by the value of the statue’s metals, not antisemitism.

The Netherlands’ embassy in Buenos Aires tweeted an image of the statue’s spot on Friday alongside a message condemning the robbery. Police have not released any details.

Several bronze and other metal statues have been stolen throughout the city in recent years, by what some have called a “bronze mafia.” The largest Jewish cemetery in the wider Buenos Aires province has been robbed repeatedly since last year.

“If this were a case of antisemitism, there should be some vandalization of the statue, some signs, they should have destroyed the statue. But that isn’t the case. It is for the metal,” Ariel Gelblung, the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s director for Latin America, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The Wiesenthal Center’s Latin American branch called for a swift response from authorities.

Anne Frank's passport photo. (credit: WIKICOMMONS) Anne Frank's passport photo. (credit: WIKICOMMONS)

The statue is a replica of the one located in Amsterdam, where Anne and her family were hidden during World War II. The Argentine version was inaugurated in 2014 in the Kingdom of Netherlands Square in Buenos Aires’ Puerto Madero district, a popular tourist area.

Rabbi Avraham Soetendorp, a Dutch Holocaust survivor and former president of the European Union for Progressive Judaism, was the main speaker at the ceremony. He said that a Dutch housewife took him in as a three-month child hidden in a suitcase in occupied Holland seven decades earlier.

“I am here because of human compassion,” he said. 

There is also an Anne Frank House and Museum in Buenos Aires, which was inaugurated in 2009. 



Tags Anne Frank argentina diaspora jews jewish buenos aires diaspora Buenos Aires
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
3

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
4

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
5

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by