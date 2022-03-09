The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukrainian Rabbi denies reports as if they left Ukraine because of antisemitism

Rabbi Shlomo Wilhelm claims: "The Jews of Ukraine are leaving solely because of the war."

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 9, 2022 11:24

Updated: MARCH 9, 2022 11:28
Ukrainian Jews find refuge in Moldova (photo credit: IOSIF SNEGOVIK)
Ukrainian Jews find refuge in Moldova
(photo credit: IOSIF SNEGOVIK)

Ukrainian Rabbi claims that the reports in the Israeli media, claiming that Jews of his city, Zhytomyr, ran away because of antisemitism are false.

"Hundreds of Jewish families in Ukraine were forced to flee their homes not due to the Russian invasion, but because of Ukrainians looting their properties and physically attacking them", Hebrew-language news site 0404 reported Sunday - and was picked up by English speaking media outlets.

Lev Layeled NGO told 0404 that Jews in the town of Zhytomyr were threatened, harassed, and physically beaten by locals looking to take advantage of the chaos caused by the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Rabbi Shlomo Wilhelm of Zhytomyr Ukraine spoke to the Jerusalem Post on Wednesday and denied the report. "This is a complete utter lie; there were no beatings and nothing of the sort. The only reason we left is this damn war is because of the sirens and missiles that fell nearby. There is no other reason for us to leave Ukraine."

Wilhelm asked the following from the media: "Please publish this everywhere: the report is a complete lie that harms the Jewish community in Zhytomyr and Ukrainian Jews in general. The Jews of Ukraine are leaving solely because of the war, to say that there has been no anti-Semitism in recent years - this is a complete lie."

Plane of Ukrainian orphans arriving in Israel, March 6, 2022. (credit: ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY) Plane of Ukrainian orphans arriving in Israel, March 6, 2022. (credit: ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY)

Wilhelm, who is now in Israel, asked to thank all Israelis and Jews around the world for helping them, "thank you to all the people of Israel for all the reinforcements and prayers." 

According to the report, “On Thursday, the Ukrainians who worked at the orphanage began looting and beating the local Jews,” Lev Layeled said in a statement. “The Ukrainian authorities called Chabad and told them they needed to [flee] urgently in order to save their lives.”



