New Jewish European campaign to house Jewish refugees from Ukraine

In the two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, Europe is witnessing a huge influx of refugees fleeing Ukraine towards the West. Naturally many Ukrainian Jews are included in this surge to safety.

The Brussels-based European Jewish Association (EJA), representing hundreds of communities across the continent, has launched a Europe-wide campaign to temporarily provide homes, food and clothing to hundreds of Jewish families whose lives have been torn-apart and up-ended by the conflict in Ukraine.

The appeal has gone out to Jewish Communities from Lisbon to Lublin, Bucharest to Bordeaux and everywhere in between.

EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin said, after launching the campaign, “The history of the Jewish people is one of displacement, either because of pogrom or war. We are only too aware of what it means to be forced to up-and-leave at a moment’s notice. In almost every one of our communities, you will hear such stories.”

Margolin added that “We, the Jewish people, are especially attuned to these catastrophes. And because we are so attuned, we are pre-programmed to help our Jewish neighbors, just as we always have,” Margolin said.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin the chairman of EJA (credit: EJA)

“I have faith that this campaign will deliver. Since the war started Jews from all over Europe have been getting in touch with us to see what can be done to help their Ukrainian Jewish brothers and sisters in need. We are providing them with the vehicle to do just that, by offering shelter, food and clothing to those who left in a hurry, often with nothing but the clothes on their backs.”

Another European Jewish organization that is very active on the ground is the Conference of European Rabbis (CER). CER announced this week that renowned Israeli technology investor Yuri Milner has donated $3m to the Conference of European Rabbis in order “to help Jewish refugees from Ukraine”.

The CER issued a press release announcing this donation: “As we witness the terrible human suffering in Ukraine, the Conference of European Rabbis would like to announce a special donation of $3 million from the foundation established by Yuri and Julia Milner. Yuri is an Israeli technology investor and science philanthropist.”

The emergency funds will support humanitarian efforts to help Jewish refugees from Ukraine, who, like so many vulnerable civilians, are in need of urgent assistance.

Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President, CER, said: “The CER is grateful to Yuri and Julia Milner for their long-standing support and for this latest commitment to the Jewish community at this perilous time.”