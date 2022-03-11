The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rabbi linked to Abramovich's Portuguese citizenship detained, says Publico newspaper

Rabbi Daniel Litvak as part of an ongoing inquiry by public prosecutors into the granting of citizenship to Chelsea soccer club owner Abramovich, who has also been hit by sanctions over Putin links.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 11, 2022 23:26
Roman Abramovich (photo credit: CHELSEA FC/COURTESY)
Roman Abramovich
(photo credit: CHELSEA FC/COURTESY)

The leader of the Jewish community in Portugal's northern city of Porto responsible for issuing a document that allowed Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich to get Portuguese citizenship last year has been detained, newspaper Publico said on Friday.

Officers from the criminal investigation agency PJ detained Rabbi Daniel Litvak as part of an ongoing inquiry by public prosecutors into the granting of citizenship to Chelsea soccer club owner Abramovich, Publico said.

Porto's Jewish community has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement, PJ said a suspect had been detained on Thursday but did not name the rabbi, adding the suspect would appear before a judge.

Flag of Portugal (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Flag of Portugal (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

It said its officers raided homes, a lawyer's office and others spaces on Friday as part of the investigation into various crimes, such as money laundering, corruption and falsification of documents. Evidence was collected and would be analyzed, it added.

Abramovich was granted citizenship in April 2021 based on a law offering naturalization to descendants of Sephardic Jews who were expelled from the Iberian peninsula during the medieval Inquisition. 

There is little known history of Sephardic Jews in Russia, although Abramovich is a common surname of Ashkenazi Jewish origin.

Applicants' genealogies are vetted by experts at one of Portugal's Jewish centers in Lisbon or Porto. The Porto center, where Litvak is the rabbi, was responsible for Abramovich's process.

Public prosecutors opened the inquiry in January. Read full story. On Thursday, a Portuguese government source told Reuters Abramovich's citizenship could be stripped depending on the outcome of the inquiry. 

Litvak was preparing to travel to Israel when he was detained, Publico said.

The Porto Jewish center and the public prosecutors did not immediately reply to Reuters requests for comment.



