Jewish Agency facility in Poland: No more rooms, barely any food

The Jerusalem Post has learned that there are major problems at the Polish center for Jewish refugees in Warsaw. 

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 13:53
People fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, wait at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, March 12, 2022
People fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, wait at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, March 12, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL)

The Jewish Agency facility in Warsaw, Poland, to absorb Jewish refugees is totally booked. There is also a major shortage of food at the hotel.

The Jewish Agency currently has different Refugee Centers in hotels set up in four European countries that share a border with Ukraine. At any given moment, thousands of Ukrainian Jews flow into these centers.

And yet, The Jerusalem Post has learned that there are major problems at the Polish center for Jewish refugees in Warsaw. 

First, there isn't enough room for all of the refugees that arrive at the hotel. 

The family member of an 80-year-old woman from Ukraine traveled for days in order to reach the hotel on Friday night, only to be told that there is no room for her and that "she should be back on Monday for a meeting with the Israeli consulate." Her family paid for the 40-kilometer-long journey as well as for a few nights in the hotel that the agency personnel had asked her to move to. Her family was able to afford hundreds of Euros worth of expenses, but most refugees cannot. 

Furthermore, The Jerusalem Post received multiple complaints from Jews who are staying at the hotel that there is a shortage of food. The lack of food surprised the refugees this past Shabbat. 

People fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine queue to board a shuttle bus after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH) People fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine queue to board a shuttle bus after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

Others said that Sunday's breakfast was leftover from Saturday - and wasn't edible. 

"There are no more rooms available in the hotel. We moved a group of 90 people to another hotel 40 km from the city," said a Jewish Agency spokesperson. 

As for the shortage of food, the spokesman said: "The local Jewish community took on the matter of turning the kitchen into a Kosher one - and failed. We have given them another 24 hours to fix this situation."



