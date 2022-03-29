Ahead of the upcoming holiday of Israeli Independence Day on May 4, the World Zionist Organization (WZO) will be selling the 'Megillat Ha’atzmaut’ - the Declaration of Independence - in the form of an actual physical scroll, with handmade wooden handles placed inside a velvet case.

The text of the declaration is inscribed onto a canvas and marked with cantillation symbols, enabling the buyer to read the scroll in a similar manner to how one would read from the Torah.

The idea is for the Declaration of Independence to be read yearly on Independence Day, similarly to how books such as Megilat Esther, read on Purim, or Megilat Ruth, which is read on the holiday of Shavuot.

The new scroll was inaugurated by Vice Chairman of the WZO Dr. Yizhar Hess. “We started this new tradition and celebration of Jewish Peoplehood during Yom Ha’atzmaut last year, and aim for every community or synagogue to join us and acquire their own Megillah" Hess told the Jerusalem Post.

The Megillah comes with a velvet case made for storing the scroll. It isn't cheap and costs $800 to purchase. It can be found online for those interested in purchasing a copy.

Every year the World Zionist Organization will hold a festive event of reading ‘Megillat Ha'atzmaut' with trope (cantillation) at the Egalitarian Kotel (Western Wall).

The event will be broadcast live in different languages to the entire Jewish world.