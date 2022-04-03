The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Tamano-Shata expects 6,000 to 10,000 immigrants to Israel each month

“I instructed the Ministerial Committee on Aliyah and Immigration to grant approvals in principle and not to delay anyone who wants to come to Israel,” Aliyah and Integration Minister said.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 3, 2022 17:18

Updated: APRIL 3, 2022 17:19
Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata is seen greeting Ukrainian refugees arriving in Israel through Operation Israeli Guarantee, on March 6, 2022. (photo credit: Noga Melasa/Aliyah and Integration Ministry)
Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata is seen greeting Ukrainian refugees arriving in Israel through Operation Israeli Guarantee, on March 6, 2022.
(photo credit: Noga Melasa/Aliyah and Integration Ministry)

The government will ensure that the increased rate of immigration continues, Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata said Sunday.

“I instructed the Ministerial Committee on Aliyah and Immigration to grant approvals in principle and not to delay anyone who wants to come to Israel,” she said. “I am currently in advanced negotiations with the ministers of finance and housing for the release of urgent housing budgets for the immigrants... I expect the arrival of between 6,000 and 10,000 new immigrants every month.”

Jewish Agency acting chairman Yaakov Hagoel on Sunday said the Jewish Agency had paid for 65 airplanes that flew Ukrainian Jews to Israel from neighboring countries to make aliyah.

“This is the biggest rescue operation in the last 30 years,” he said at a press conference, adding that “400 buses from Ukraine brought Jews from the country to neighboring countries.”

“The past week has seen a slowdown in the flow of refugees leaving Ukraine,” Hagoel said. “There is a fear of people leaving the country because of the massive shelling. We want to offer our help... We want Israelis who have family members in Ukraine to send us their information so we can approach them and assist them to leave the country. Whoever chooses to do so will also be able to immigrate to Israel. We think there are hundreds of thousands of relatives in Israel who can tell us about those Jews who are in Ukraine.”

Yehuda Stone, Yaakov Hagoel, Amira Aharonovich (credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY) Yehuda Stone, Yaakov Hagoel, Amira Aharonovich (credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY)

Jewish Agency COO Yehuda Setton said: “I have spoken to 60 of the agency’s emissaries in Europe and asked them to go to the refugee centers in their cities to see if there are any Jews there who are interested in immigrating to Israel.”

More than 10,000 new immigrants have so far arrived in Israel as part of Operation Immigrants Come Home. More than 4,000 olim from Ukraine and bordering countries have chosen to stay in hotels rented for them by the Aliyah and Integration Ministry.

Employees of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration at Ben-Gurion Airport welcomed 157 new immigrants over the weekend. Another 300 olim from Ukraine are expected to land on flights from Poland and Romania on Sunday.

In addition, there is a sharp increase in immigration from Russia. More than 10,000 Russians have filled out immigration application forms digitally, the Jewish Agency reported. Another 10,000 people from Ukraine and 500 people from Belarus are interested in immigrating, the Jewish Agency said.



Tags aliyah olim immigration Pnina Tamano-Shata Yaakov Hagoel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists aim to turn spiritual tide in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by