Shooting at Miami-Dade JCC leaves 1 dead in domestic violence act

Police said the woman was killed by her husband while she attended her daughter’s swimming lesson. In a statement, the JCC said police believed there to be “no known threat to the Jewish community.”

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA
Published: APRIL 4, 2022 09:48
A view of the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center in Miami. (photo credit: JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA)
A view of the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center in Miami.
(photo credit: JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA)

A woman was killed at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Sunday in what police are calling an act of domestic violence.

Police said the woman was killed by her husband while she attended her daughter’s swimming lesson.

In a statement, the JCC said police believed there to be “no known threat to the Jewish community.”

Across the country, Jewish community centers are widely used by Jews and non-Jews alike. A different shooting at an Indianapolis JCC in February stemmed from a dispute during a basketball game and did not involve Jews or represent a threat to the Jewish community, authorities there said.

The statement by the Miami-Dade JCC also credited the safety training taken by the organization’s staff for keeping others in the building in the building safe. “Thankfully, years of drills and numerous safety protocols ensured the safety of our members, staff, and community,” the statement said.



