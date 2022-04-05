The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
National diaspora week is underway

LAST CHANCE to visit! 'Diaspora Week' will begin on April 3 and last until April 7 with hundreds of activities that will be held throughout the country

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 14:17
An elderly Ukrainian immigrant is greeted by Israeli Minister of Immigration and Absorption Pnina Tamano-Shata after arriving at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, Israel February 20, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
An elderly Ukrainian immigrant is greeted by Israeli Minister of Immigration and Absorption Pnina Tamano-Shata after arriving at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, Israel February 20, 2022
Diaspora Week will begin on April 3 and last until April 7, and hundreds of activities will be held throughout the country with the goal of connecting Israelis to their brothers around the world. AMI, the National Alliance Strengthening Israelis' Connection to World Jewry, which is active in the field, will present a number of unique activities during the week, including "The People at the Bar," the Diaspora Culture Festival, Hillel campus activities and a Diaspora campaign.

Stories from returning shlichim at bars around the country, activities on various campuses, young Israelis and others from around the world on a journey on the Israel Trail and many more activities await Israelis during Diaspora Week, which began April 3 and lasts for five days.

The head of AMI, the National Alliance Strengthening Israelis' Connection to World Jewry, Adv. Roi Meckler: "The new reality of the world today reminds us more than ever of the importance of the close connection between us Israelis and the Jews of the Diaspora."

List of events

Name of event: "The people at the bar"Date and hours: Evenings from April 4-April 7

As part of the "People on the Bar" events, dozens of current and former emissaries (shlichim) of the Jewish Agency will o tell about their experiences. Conversations will be held in the bars about the open-ended questions that concern young Jews in the Diaspora and how a fruitful relationship can exist with the young people in Israel.

Location: 25 events will be held in various locations around the country, from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat.

Cost: Participation is free of charge.

Name of event: Diaspora Culture FestivalDate and hours: Monday through Thursday (April 4-7) with regular activities from 10:00 to 17:00 and performances in the evening.

The festival will feature a new exhibition on "Bnei Menashe Community: All of the Diaspora is part of the story," a Jewish fashion show in the Diaspora, a video showing previously unseen original photos of Leonard Cohen from his visits to Israel, an "American Night" evening with Guri Alfi on the "The New Jew" program in collaboration with the Ruderman Foundation, a live musical performance of cover versions of songs of Amy Winehouse and Leonard Cohen and more.

Location: "Anu" - The Jewish People's Museum at Tel Aviv University, 15 Klausner Street, Tel Aviv-Yafo.

Cost: All activities and entry to the museum at no additional cost throughout the week and are conditional on pre-registration on the museum's website: https://www.anumuseum.org.il.

Name of the event: 'Diaspora Journey'Date and Hours: The trips will take place from April 3-7 during daytime hours.

As part of the trip, there will be a one-day trip of couples consisting of natives of the country and natives of the Diaspora, with the participation of one thousand Israeli youth and young people from the Diaspora who are in Israel in various programs together to experience, meet and dream of a common future. Excursions will be held in cooperation with the Masa program, the joint council of the pre-military preparatory schools, the youth movements and the World Zionist Organization.

Location: Routes and points of interest throughout Israel.

Cost: Participation is free of charge.

Event Name: Student and Diaspora FairsDate and hours: Tuesday, April 5, from 11-13:00 at Sapir College, and Thursday, April 7, from 12-16: 00 at Ben Gurion University.

The Hillel Israel organization will set up stands for social involvement on campuses, a game area on the subject of Jewish communities around the world, and will operate a section including meeting with returning emissaries, a discussion on missions and Jewish communities.

Location: Campuses at Sapir College and Ben Gurion University.

Cost: Participation is free of charge.

The head of AMI, Adv. Roi Meckler: "The goal of those who live in the Jewish homeland is to be the heart of the Jewish social network and strengthen it. Diaspora Week spreads the knowledge and tools to learn and build relationships. Everyone is invited to our multiple activities, because connection is power." 



