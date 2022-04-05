The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

First Jewish wedding in Ukraine since the outbreak of the war

Alexander Tolkach and Tatiana Gvinyashvili married each other in a small ceremony attended by a total of 25 people.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 16:20
Alexander Tolkach and Tatiana Gvinyashvili are the first Jewish couple to get married since the war in Ukraine began. (photo credit: Jewish Federation of Ukraine)
Alexander Tolkach and Tatiana Gvinyashvili are the first Jewish couple to get married since the war in Ukraine began.
(photo credit: Jewish Federation of Ukraine)

For the first time since the outbreak of the war and with a small audience: a Jewish wedding took place in Ukraine, on the 40th day of the war. After almost five weeks of fire, refugees and migration, the first Jewish wedding in Ukraine took place on Monday night in the Menora building compound in the eastern city of Dnipro.

Alexander Tolkach and Tatiana Gvinyashvili, young Jews from the city, married each other in a small ceremony attended by a total of 25 people, instead of hundreds of people who were expected to attend it in the first place.

The couple's friends and family have fled the city or been drafted into the army in recent weeks but Alexander and Tatiana knew they would have their wedding held on a date set four months in advance, no matter how many people attended.

"It may have been a bit annoying at first to think that so many people dear to us would not be able to rejoice with us, but we are happy to build our own home out of the surrounding ruins. The main thing is that we have each other," they said. "We insisted on marrying as a Jewish couple even though it is not always easy in countries outside Israel, so it is clear that our home will be a full-fledged Jewish home. Our dream is for a home full of small children that we can raise quietly and peacefully," Alexander and Tatiana said.

The two were wed by the Chabad Rabbi of the city Shmuel Kaminetzky, who decided to stay in Ukraine in order to help the thousands of Jews who did not leave.

Alexander Tolkach and Tatiana Gvinyashvili are the first Jewish couple to get married since the war in Ukraine began. (credit: Jewish Federation of Ukraine) Alexander Tolkach and Tatiana Gvinyashvili are the first Jewish couple to get married since the war in Ukraine began. (credit: Jewish Federation of Ukraine)

Rabbi Kaminetzky said under the 'Chuppa' that "this wedding symbolizes for us the beginning of the return to regular life and we hope that it will instill in them optimism about what is expected in the future."

Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Menorah Jewish community center held several weddings every week with hundreds of guests. The Menorah center provides Kosher catering and a luxurious hotel for relatives who attend from other cities.

Rabbi Meir Stumbler, chairman of the Federation of Jewish communities in Ukraine, who was one of the only participants in the wedding, said after it took place, "we suggest to all Jewish couples in the country not to postpone their weddings but to come to Dnipro and hold them with us, at the Menorah Center where they will find a complete infrastructure for a kosher Jewish wedding, at a subsidized price at the expense of the community." He concluded and said that "building a new life is the most important thing that can be done at this time."



Tags weddings ukraine diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og
5

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by