First Jewish wedding in Ukraine since the outbreak of the war

For the first time since the outbreak of the war and with a small audience: a Jewish wedding took place in Ukraine, on the 40th day of the war. After almost five weeks of fire, refugees and migration, the first Jewish wedding in Ukraine took place on Monday night in the Menora building compound in the eastern city of Dnipro.

Alexander Tolkach and Tatiana Gvinyashvili, young Jews from the city, married each other in a small ceremony attended by a total of 25 people, instead of hundreds of people who were expected to attend it in the first place.

The couple's friends and family have fled the city or been drafted into the army in recent weeks but Alexander and Tatiana knew they would have their wedding held on a date set four months in advance, no matter how many people attended.

"It may have been a bit annoying at first to think that so many people dear to us would not be able to rejoice with us, but we are happy to build our own home out of the surrounding ruins. The main thing is that we have each other," they said. "We insisted on marrying as a Jewish couple even though it is not always easy in countries outside Israel, so it is clear that our home will be a full-fledged Jewish home. Our dream is for a home full of small children that we can raise quietly and peacefully," Alexander and Tatiana said.

The two were wed by the Chabad Rabbi of the city Shmuel Kaminetzky, who decided to stay in Ukraine in order to help the thousands of Jews who did not leave.

Alexander Tolkach and Tatiana Gvinyashvili are the first Jewish couple to get married since the war in Ukraine began. (credit: Jewish Federation of Ukraine)

Rabbi Kaminetzky said under the 'Chuppa' that "this wedding symbolizes for us the beginning of the return to regular life and we hope that it will instill in them optimism about what is expected in the future."

Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Menorah Jewish community center held several weddings every week with hundreds of guests. The Menorah center provides Kosher catering and a luxurious hotel for relatives who attend from other cities.

Rabbi Meir Stumbler, chairman of the Federation of Jewish communities in Ukraine, who was one of the only participants in the wedding, said after it took place, "we suggest to all Jewish couples in the country not to postpone their weddings but to come to Dnipro and hold them with us, at the Menorah Center where they will find a complete infrastructure for a kosher Jewish wedding, at a subsidized price at the expense of the community." He concluded and said that "building a new life is the most important thing that can be done at this time."