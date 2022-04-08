World Jewish Congress gets rid of Moshe Kantor

The World Jewish Congress has announced on Friday that it won't allow any ideas individual on sanctioned lists to "play any role" in the congress - hinting the Russian-British-Jewish billionaire Moshe Kantor will no longer be allowed to serve as Chairman, WJC Policy Council President and member of the steering committee.

Reacting to the recent announcements of newly sanctioned individuals by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the United Kingdom and by the Council of the European Union, the World Jewish Congress released the following statement.

"No one whose name is included on any list of sanctioned individuals by the European Union, the United Kingdom, or the United States in relation to the conflict in Ukraine can hold any position or play any role in the World Jewish Congress."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"Kantor's name has already been erased from the WJC's website - even though he has been listed as a senior official there for many years. "

"Further, we take note of the resignation of Moshe Kantor as President of the European Jewish Congress. The relationship between Kantor and President of the WJC Ronald Lauder wasn't very good and the two leaders had lots of tension with each other. "