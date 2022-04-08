The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine-Russia War: Russian troops fully withdraw from North - UK intel

Russian troops advance southward from Izium. * Ukraine's military reports of Belarusian "volunteers" forming new units in a private military company.

By AARON REICH
Published: APRIL 8, 2022 07:49

Updated: APRIL 8, 2022 08:58
A view shows buildings damaged in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 3, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
A view shows buildings damaged in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 3, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Russian forces have fully withdrawn out of northern Ukraine, according to a UK defense intelligence update Friday morning as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues into its 44th day.

According to the update, the Russian troops pulled out of the North have gone into Russia-allied Belarus, with at least some set to be transferred to fight in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

This mass redeployment will not be immediate, however, and is set to take at least a week due to the need for significant replenishment.

The Belarusian army is conducting operational and combat training in landfills throughout the country, with up to four battalions working to strengthen the Ukraine-Belarus border, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, there are also fears in Ukraine that airstrikes and missiles could be launched into the country from Belarus. 

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia is also taking "a selection of so-called 'volunteers'" of Belarusians to build up new units of a private military company.

The fighting in the East and South continues

While Russia seems to have finally removed itself from the North, its offensive in the South and East continue, with Ukrainian cities still under fire from Russian shelling, according to the UK defense intelligence update. Notably, Russian troops have advanced further south from Izium, a strategically valuable city under Russian control.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian troops continue to push into the Donetsk Oblast, specifically the besieged port city of Mariupol, which continues to hold out amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis, as well as the towns of Popasna and Rubizhne.

Russian troops also continue to maintain a blockade of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and have even laid mines to stop Ukrainian troops.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, which are heavily controlled by the pro-Russian separatist-run breakaway states, seven Russian attacks have been repelled in the last 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian military.

Airstrike and artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure by Russian forces continue in several localities throughout Ukraine.

Overnight, Russian troops launched missiles at the Odesa Oblast, possibly heading for Tiraspol airport, though Ukrainian air defenses were able to intercept them, Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform reported, citing the Odesa Regional Military Administration spokesperson.

This is near Transnistria, the pro-Russian breakaway region in Moldova. It is feared that Russia could use Transnistria as a means to further support the ongoing invasion.

This is a developing story.



