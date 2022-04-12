The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

French Jewish umbrella organization: Vote for Macron; block Le Pen

Umbrella organization for French Jewry, the Crif, put out an announcement that there needs to be a united Jewish vote to "prevent the far-right from gaining power."

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 12, 2022 14:14

Updated: APRIL 12, 2022 14:27
Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April (photo credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL)
Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
(photo credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL)

The Crif, the umbrella organization for French Jewry, called for a "blockade" of French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, as well as a "massive vote for President Emmanuel Macron as France faces off in its second presidential round. 

After Macron led the first round with 4% between him and Le Pen, the Crif cited the "weakening of the Republican camp and the dangerous strengthening of the populist parties of the far-right and the far left, in particular the votes for Le Pen, Jean-Luc Melenchon and Eric Zemmour," as the reasoning behind their announcement. 

The organization said in a statement that there needs to be a united Jewish vote to "prevent the far-right from gaining power."

It repeated its year-long opposition to the National Rally, "whose history and positions are contrary to the republican values ​​held by the Jews of France," the Crif said regarding Le Pen's party.

"Our individual freedoms, our social diversity, our traditions and the stability of our country are at stake," the Crif stated.

"Crif wants everyone to be aware that the true face of Le Pen is the one she shows to the most violent and xenophobic leaders in Europe to whom she is close on a personal and ideological level.

Francis Kalifat, President of the Crif said: "No calculation, no pretext can be invoked to escape our civic responsibility. We must call for a massive vote for Emmanuel Macron in order to preserve our democracy."



Tags Elections president crif france french jews French presidential election
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
5

Hubble Telescope detects farthest star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by