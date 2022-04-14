The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
French Jewish groups claim Eric Zemmour inappropriately sent campaign texts targeting Jewish voters

The messages went out the night of the first round of elections. Two left-leaning Jewish groups say they are filing a complaint to police over the messages.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Published: APRIL 14, 2022 03:42

Updated: APRIL 14, 2022 03:44
French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour, leader of far-right party "Reconquete!" and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, and his companion and campaign advisor Sarah Knafo visit the 58th International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture) at the Porte de Versailles exhibition (photo credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)
French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour, leader of far-right party "Reconquete!" and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, and his companion and campaign advisor Sarah Knafo visit the 58th International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture) at the Porte de Versailles exhibition
(photo credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

Two left-leaning Jewish groups in France said they are filing a complaint to police about targeted campaign ads sent to Jews by Eric Zemmour, the right-wing politician who fell short this week in his presidential bid.

The Union of Jewish Students of France and an antisemitism and human rights watchdog group called J’Accuse said they are taking legal steps against Zemmour in connection with text messages sent Sunday, Le Monde reported Tuesday.

The messages, which went out the night of the first round of the elections, read: “Hello, I’ve written a text for you: Will we be able to live much longer in peace in France? Sign up on EZ2022.fr your children are counting on you.”

A combination picture shows five of the twelve candidates for the 2022 French presidential election, L-R: Marine Le Pen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Valerie Pecresse and Eric Zemmour, after the official announcement in Paris, France. Picture taken in 2021 and 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STAFF)A combination picture shows five of the twelve candidates for the 2022 French presidential election, L-R: Marine Le Pen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Valerie Pecresse and Eric Zemmour, after the official announcement in Paris, France. Picture taken in 2021 and 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STAFF)

According to the two groups taking legal steps against Zemmour, a firebrand who has been convicted of hate speech for saying most drug dealers are Arabs or African in France, the message appeared mostly on cellphones of Jews. The complainants are alleging that Zemmour had illegally obtained a list of French Jews.

Approached by Le Monde for a comment, Zemmour’s campaign denied any wrongdoing. The campaign neither denied nor confirmed the group’s allegations, saying only that the recipients for that text came from a targeted marketing firm. Among other sources, the firm collected the data that led to the addressing of text messages to the recipients’ phone number from mining publicly available data on forums devoted to fighting antisemitism, the campaign said.

Zemmour shook up the last days of the race by revealing that the family of a Jewish man who died after being hit by a tram in February believed that the incident stemmed from an antisemitic attack. While French Jewish groups opposed his candidacy, he fared well among French Jews living in Israel, winning a majority of votes among the 10% of eligible voters who cast ballots.



Tags Politics french jews diaspora eric zemmour
