The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Pro-Israel activist Eve Barlow banned from Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial

Barlow, a music journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, is Jewish and talks about the Jewish community and antisemitism on social media.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 01:09
Actress Amber Heard sits in the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation case against her at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, US, April 14, 2022. (photo credit: SHAWN THEW/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Actress Amber Heard sits in the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation case against her at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, US, April 14, 2022.
(photo credit: SHAWN THEW/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Pro-Israel activist and Amber Heard supporter Eve Barlow was banned on Thursday from the Virginia courtroom where the defamation trial between actress Amber Heard and actor Johnny Depp is taking place, US media reported.

Barlow, a music journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, is Jewish and talks about the Jewish community and antisemitism, among other topics, on social media, according to sports news site SKPop.

Barlow recently tweeted a link to her Substack, on which she wrote about the importance of fighting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction movement and relating this to the Passover holiday:

"Tonight when you contemplate what it took the people of Israel to make it out of their enslaved state, and as you consider how 'in every generation' there is another who rises against us, chew over the new breed of antisemites who will do anything to strip us – the Jews – of our rights and freedoms," she wrote. "BDS do this however duplicitous or fashionably. BDS wants to re-colonize the Jewish people and dismantle our homeland. Tonight take some comfort from the wins that we can achieve, even against such a Goliath as this old yet replenished foe."

BACKGROUND

Depp and Heard had an acrimonious and highly publicized divorce amid Heard's allegations that Depp was physically abusive during their two-year relationship.

Depp has denied the accusations and accused Heard of emotional abuse. He sued her for defamation in 2019 after she wrote an article in The Washington Post discussing her experience as a domestic abuse survivor.

According to a court order, the testimony Barlow gave Heard's lawyers was not completely accurate and led to the striking of a witness for Depp, a source familiar with the matter told legal news outlet Law & Crime.

Actor Johnny Depp sits in the courtroom during his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, US, April 14, 2022. (credit: SHAWN THEW/POOL VIA REUTERS)Actor Johnny Depp sits in the courtroom during his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, US, April 14, 2022. (credit: SHAWN THEW/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Barlow was reportedly removed for texting and tweeting during the court proceedings - the trial began last week.

According to Law & Crime, she passed her cell phone to Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn while Gina Deuters, a friend of Depp, was giving her testimony.

WHAT DID BARLOW SHOW HEARD'S LAWYER?

According to the Law & Crime source, she showed him an Instagram post from January 2021 that Deuters had posted. 

In the post, dated January 8, Deuters expressed support for her friend, writing: "it’s been proved that his ex-wife has consistently lied, more recently UNDER OATH, about donating her entire divorce settlement to a kids charity #perjury."

Rottenborn showed the post to the judge, leading her to dismiss Deuters and tell order her testimony stricken from the record, the Law & Crime article added.



Tags United States court diaspora celebrity Trial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
2

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
3

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
4

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
5

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by