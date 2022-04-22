The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Ben Foster plays Holocaust-survivor-turned-boxer in new HBO movie

In "The Survivor," Ben Foster plays real-life Auschwitz-survivor-turned-professional-boxer Harry Haft.

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA
Published: APRIL 22, 2022 04:57
Actor Ben Foster arrives at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, US, December 11, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK)
Actor Ben Foster arrives at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, US, December 11, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK)

Late in HBO’s new movie The Survivor, star Ben Foster’s character has a moment of deep self-awareness. 

Foster, playing real-life Auschwitz-survivor-turned-professional-boxer Harry Haft, is finally confronting the inescapable fact of his existence: that, having experienced the trauma of the death camps, he will have to figure out a way to pass on its memory to the people he loves, or let it eat him up inside. 

Confronted by his wife Miriam (Vicky Krieps) about the darkness he still holds inside him, and whether he’s prepared to tell his son about it, Harry breaks down and sobs, unlodging a new memory from the camps, this one about what he had to do to his best friend in order to survive.

It’s a powerful moment. And it’s even more remarkable because the entire scene was improvised.

“The scene is supposed to end with Harry saying, ‘You don’t know the worst part of me,’” Foster recounted to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “And Miriam is supposed to get up and give him a hug… but Vicky didn’t get up. She didn’t give me a hug. So I’m hanging there at the sink and she starts antagonizing me and asking tough questions, and Harry — I — was getting aggravated.”

Cast member Ben Foster arrives at the premiere of his film ''The Mechanic'' in Hollywood, California, January 25, 2011. (credit: REUTERS/FRED PROUSER)Cast member Ben Foster arrives at the premiere of his film ''The Mechanic'' in Hollywood, California, January 25, 2011. (credit: REUTERS/FRED PROUSER)

Not knowing what else to do, Foster-as-Harry started telling the story from the camps, which he “remembered” because the film crew, led by Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson, had already shot the footage. “It was already inside, and it just started falling out,” Foster recalled.

By the end of the scene, Harry’s metaphorical guts are spilled all over the set, along with an actual glass of orange juice being used as a prop. Levinson had told Krieps to deliberately go off-script.

“True to Barry form, he didn’t tell me,” Foster said. On a set run by Levinson, he said, “explosive things that feel lived-in can happen.”

The Survivor, which debuts on HBO April 27 — Yom HaShoah, Israel’s Holocaust remembrance day — after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall, is not your typical Holocaust movie. Though it does tell the improbable story of a single Jew’s survival, it doesn’t linger on the misery of the camps themselves. Most of the film (which was co-produced with the USC Shoah Foundation) takes place after the war, as Harry attempts to resettle in an immigrant-heavy Brooklyn Jewish community suffused with loss. He uses his survivor’s status to create a marketable ringside identity (“In this corner, the pride of Poland, the survivor of Auschwitz!”) even as he remains haunted by his time in the camps. 

The film follows the long tail of Harry’s life as he retires from boxing, starts a family, battles his inner demons and tries to find out what happened to his childhood sweetheart in the camps. For Foster, whose grandmother came to the United States from Romania in the 1920s to escape anti-Jewish pogroms, starring in the film “expanded my relationship to the courage of those who left to come here.”

It also reunited him with Levinson after 23 years: One of Foster’s first-ever roles was as the young Jewish lead, Ben, in the 1999 autobiographical comedy “Liberty Heights,” one of a series of Levinson films based on the director’s own Jewish upbringing in Baltimore. Foster made that film when he was 17, as a prelude to his later acclaimed performances as tough yet deeply vulnerable men in such films as “The Messenger,” “Leave No Trace” and “Hell Or High Water.”

“I’ve been carrying Barry with me all these years,” he said.

Though Foster’s interpretation of Haft was informed by the boxer’s son Alan Scott, who wrote a biography of his father, he didn’t actually meet Scott until the team was deep into filming. Foster, who grew up Jewish and had a bar mitzvah, instead worked with a Yiddish expert on his accent and visited the Auschwitz memorial in Poland, which he says gave him an “unhealthy obsession” with pushing his body to the breaking point: He followed a strict diet so he could look emaciated for the camp sequences. 

“I needed to see the bones in my chest,” he said, adding that it was his way of paying tribute to the experiences of the camps. “When you see the horrors of that, and what the survivors went through, what those who were lost went through, I couldn’t in good faith show up on set having lost 10 pounds or 15 pounds.”

After the Auschwitz segments, the crew took five weeks off filming and Foster put on 50 pounds of muscle so he could play Harry in his boxing prime. Then, for the movie’s third segment, when he plays Harry as an out-of-shape middle-aged man, the actor transformed yet again: “I was able to eat everything glorious. I’ve never been happier.”

For The Survivor, Foster got to work with an impressive supporting cast, including Krieps (Phantom Thread), Peter Sarsgaard, Danny DeVito and John Leguizamo — and Israeli actor Dar Zuzovsky, who plays Harry’s long-lost love Leah. But it’s Foster’s co-star in another upcoming movie, “Emancipation,” who is garnering the most attention right now: Will Smith, perpetrator of the now-infamous Oscars slap.

As part of the fallout from Smith’s on-camera manhandling of Chris Rock, his projects have been put on hold, including Emancipation, a big-budget drama about an escaped slave from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua. Foster, who plays a slave catcher, doesn’t know when the film will be released now. But he hopes audiences get to see it, because he sees its modern-day reckoning with American slavery as being of a piece with the reckoning with the Holocaust in The Survivor.

“In much the way that ‘The Survivor’ tackles the horrors and the atrocities and survival, this is following a man escaping work camps in the US,” Foster said. “It was shocking, the parallels… The parallels of what we did in our own country [are] worth examining.”

“The Survivor” premieres April 27 on HBO and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.



Tags Holocaust survivors movie yom hashoah Holocaust Remembrance Day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Noam Chomsky: Ukraine must make concessions to Russia's demands

NOAM CHOMSKY is accused by the author of numerous inaccuracies and the projection of ‘a crippling ideological rigidity.’
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by