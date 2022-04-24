World Jewish Congress congratulates French President Macron on victory

“Together with all supporters of freedom and democracy across the globe, I am profoundly gratified by President Macron’s projected re-election,” World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder said following the release of preliminary results of the second and final round of the French presidential election.

“He has demonstrated himself to be a stalwart advocate of all that is decent in our turbulent world and an enemy of all forms of antisemitism, xenophobia, and all other bigotries and hatreds," he continued.

"At this time when millions have been displaced and are suffering, and in the face of unspeakable atrocities and threats, we need his steady leadership," Lauder continued.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

He was referring to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has left thousands dead and hundreds of thousands to escape the country.

"I congratulate President Macron and the nation and people of France on this tremendously important victory.”

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder in his office. (credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY)