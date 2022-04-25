More than a quarter of American Jewish millennials say it is okay to distance themselves from Israel to better fit in among friends, according to an American Jewish Committee (AJC) survey of US and Israeli Jewish millennials. 66% of Jewish millennials say it is not okay, to distance themselves from Israel to better fit in among friends.

In addition, 23% of Jewish millennials reported that the anti-Israel climate on campus or elsewhere has forced them to hide their Jewish identity. 46% say it has not, and 11% say there is no anti-Israel climate in the US. Furthermore, 28% say the anti-Israel climate on campus and elsewhere has made them rethink their own commitment to Israel and 54% say it has not.

The AJC survey shows that future Israel-Diaspora relations remain strong, but also indicates points of divergence regarding what role diaspora Jews should have in influencing Israeli policies, antisemitism in the US, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In parts of the survey, there are major differences in the ways that American and Israeli Jews see their Judaism and the connection or lack of connection between the two largest Jewish communities in the world. For example, about 20% of Israelis see their Judaism as a “nationality” whereas barely any American Jews agree on this statement.

This is the first-ever parallel survey of Jews aged 25-40 conducted by YouGov in the US and Geocartography in Israel for ACCESS, AJC’s young professional program, and AJC’s Contemporary Jewish Life Department.

The AJC survey of 1001 Israeli Jews, ages 25-40, was conducted by Geocartograhy from February 14-22, 2022. The AJC survey of 800 American Jews, ages 25-40, was conducted by YouGov between February 9 and March 30, 2022.

The millennials in the US and in Israel were also asked about policy and the relations between the US Jewish community and Israel. According to the survey, 55% of American millennial Jews, and 22% of millennial Israelis say it is appropriate for American Jews to try to influence Israeli policy, while 36% of Americans and 69% of Israelis say it is not appropriate.

According to this survey, most Israelis (49.9%) see American Jews as “extended family” and only 23.1% as siblings and 19.6% as first cousins.

80.2% of American Jews think that a strong Jewish community outside of Israel is necessary to the survival of Israel, yet only 69.6% of Israelis agreed on this statement.

There is a big gap between the opinions on assisting each other: Just 42.3% of Israelis think they personally have to help fellow Jews in the US, while 58.8% of American Jews think they need to help fellow Jews in Israel.

Regarding the state of antisemitism in the US, 53% of American Jews and 76% of Israelis say the recent wave of antisemitic events in the US is the result of demonizing campaigns against Israel and Jews, while 18% of Americans and 6% of Israelis say it is a natural result of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians. 20% of Americans and 9% of Israelis say it is neither.

Only 9% of Israelis think American Jews experience very little antisemitism in their daily lives, while 10% say they experience it very much, 28% quite a lot and 46% somewhat.

Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, there is a huge difference between the two groups: 52% of Americans and 24% of Israelis say a viable solution to the conflict is possible.

Among those who say a solution is possible: 52% of Israelis and 47% of American Jews favor two independent Israeli and Palestinian states living side by side; 23% of Americans and 5% of Israelis favor one binational state with a single government elected; 15% of Americans and 19% of Israelis favor Israeli annexation, leading to an extension of Israeli sovereignty in which Palestinians have a unique civil status and are represented by Palestinian municipal leaders.

Significant majorities of American (72%) and Israeli (89%) Jewish millennials say it is important that the American Jewish community and Israel maintain close ties, with 48% of Americans and 46% of Israelis saying it is very important.

90% of millennial Israelis and 80% of millennial American Jews think a strong State of Israel is necessary for the survival of the Jewish people, and 81% of Americans and 70% of Israelis think a strong Jewish community outside of Israel is necessary.

“Gauging the views of millennials is critical to ensuring strong, enduring ties between the world’s two largest Jewish communities,” said Dana Steiner, Director of AJC ACCESS Global. “Our pioneering surveys provide vital insights into the thinking of emerging leaders engaged in Jewish life that will be critical to strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation between American and Israeli Jews, and also address challenges and opportunities."