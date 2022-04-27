The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Brandeis grad convicted in 2018 Brooklyn synagogue attacks is arrested for subway mugging

James Polite's latest arrest came after he allegedly threatened a man on an A train near the Hoyt-Schemerhorn station in Brooklyn and demanded his valuables.

By ANDREW SILOW-CARROLL / JTA
Published: APRIL 27, 2022 00:48

Updated: APRIL 27, 2022 00:49
New York police officers stand guard at the door of the Union Temple of Brooklyn, in 2018. (photo credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
New York police officers stand guard at the door of the Union Temple of Brooklyn, in 2018.
(photo credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)

(New York Jewish Week) — A troubled former City Hall intern and Brandeis University graduate convicted in a 2018 spate of antisemitic vandalism in Brooklyn was arrested last week for robbing a man on the subway and threatening him with a knife.

James Polite, 29, appeared agitated in court Monday, according to the Daily News, yelling at his lawyer and the judge in his first court appearance on the robbery charge.

In 2018, the congregation at Union Temple in Prospect Heights discovered phrases like “Die Jew Rats,” “Hitler” and “Jew Better Be Ready” scrawled throughout the Reform synagogue. Polite was identified by security camera footage and was taken into custody days later at the scene of a fire that had been set inside the coat room of a Williamsburg synagogue. He was freed after a year in jail awaiting trial, and in October 2021 was convicted of a burglary as a hate crime.

Police and security officers patrol Manhattan subways after a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON) Police and security officers patrol Manhattan subways after a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)

Coverage at the time of the synagogue attacks noted that Polite had a history of mental illness and drug addiction; a profile of Polite written for the New York Times’ “Neediest Cases Fund” campaign a year earlier described his childhood spent in a series of foster homes, and the Jewish foster parents who took him under their wing. Before attending Brandeis University, he worked for then-City Council Speaker Christine Quinn on issues that included combating hate crimes.

His latest arrest came after he allegedly threatened a man on an A train near the Hoyt-Schemerhorn station in Brooklyn and demanded his valuables.



Tags crime diaspora new york city antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.
5

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by