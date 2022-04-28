The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
NY Jews, Muslims gather for Ramadan dinner in Brooklyn mosque

Some 100 prominent New York Jewish leaders and their Muslim counterparts gathered at a Brooklyn mosque for the fast-breaking meal called Iftar.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: APRIL 28, 2022 05:19
Rabbi Behrman, Rabbi Avtzon, Imam Rasheed Jaaber host, imam Muhammad Jaaber from New Jersey, Mark Appel at Ramadan Iftar event in Brooklyn (photo credit: YAAKOV BEHRMAN)
Rabbi Behrman, Rabbi Avtzon, Imam Rasheed Jaaber host, imam Muhammad Jaaber from New Jersey, Mark Appel at Ramadan Iftar event in Brooklyn
(photo credit: YAAKOV BEHRMAN)

In his first coordinated public event since taking office last month, New York Assemblyman Brian Cunningham hosted a Ramadan dinner Wednesday night. 

Although Cunningham was unable to attend in person because of a court ruling that required urgent legislative action, close to 100 prominent New York Jewish leaders and their Muslim counterparts gathered at a Brooklyn mosque for the fast-breaking meal called Iftar, which featured kosher and halal middle eastern dishes including chicken stew, couscous, hummus, baba ganoush and baklava. 

“We can live in despair or hope,” Cunningham, a Democrat who started his term on March 30, representing Brooklyn’s 43rd district, which includes Crown Heights, said in a statement ahead of the event. “Ramadan is a month of light and joy, and it is the perfect opportunity to celebrate what brings us together,” he continued.

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, known as Ramadan, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting and reflection. Those who observe fasting eat two meals a day, before sunrise and after sunset. 

Imam Rasheed Jaaber, who leads Masjid Kawthar, the Crown Heights mosque where Wednesday’s event was held, spoke to the crowd about what the religions share in common. He said the event “bridges the gap between the communities.” 

Imam Rasheed Jaaber speaking at a Ramadan Iftar event in Brooklyn (credit: YAAKOV BEHRMAN) Imam Rasheed Jaaber speaking at a Ramadan Iftar event in Brooklyn (credit: YAAKOV BEHRMAN)

“The Jewish community and Muslim community are so much alike. We are the children of Abraham. Our culture, our dress, everything is similar. There’s no reason that we should not be unified,” Jaaber said.

In attendance was Rabbi Yaakov Behrman, a Crown Heights resident and founder of the Jewish Alliance. “[Tonight was a] tremendous show of unity,” Behrman told The Jerusalem Post. “We are all one people.”  

Hasidic Jews represent about 25 percent of the Crown Heights population. Muslims meanwhile, make up a much smaller portion of the neighborhood, an estimated 2 percent.



