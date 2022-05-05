The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Josh Mandel, Jewish Republican who made far-right ‘Judeo-Christian’ turn, loses Ohio primary

Donald Trump’s decision last month to endorse Vance boosted his prospects in a race that had previously shown Mandel leading in polls.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: MAY 5, 2022 02:08
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel concedes defeat at an election night gathering in the state primary, Beachwood, Ohio, May 3, 2022. (photo credit: JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel concedes defeat at an election night gathering in the state primary, Beachwood, Ohio, May 3, 2022.
(photo credit: JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

J. D. Vance, the venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author, defeated Josh Mandel, the former Ohio treasurer who was active in the Cleveland Jewish community, to be the state’s Republican nominee for U.S. Senator, after a fierce race in which both men tried to outdo one another in their adulation for Donald Trump.

Trump’s decision last month to endorse Vance boosted his prospects in a race that had previously shown Mandel leading in polls, and the victories by Vance and other Trump endorsees in the Tuesday primaries underscored the former president’s sway over the GOP.

Vance pulled 32.2% of the vote in a seven-way race; Mandel came second at 23.9%. Mandel, once a moderate Republican with close ties to the state’s Jewish establishment, puzzled some of his former friends by embracing the former president’s false claims about the 2020 election, along with Christian nationalist rhetoric.

Among the more eyebrow-raising moments of Mandel’s campaign, the candidate had compared President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates to the gestapo, defended a group of “Christian veterans” who had protested outside a Jewish Democratic politician’s home and referenced slavery and Jewish support for Martin Luther King Jr. unprompted when asked about Israel during a debate with a Black candidate.

Ohio Republican U S Sen. candidate Josh Mandel speaks to supporters during his election night rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 6, 2012 (credit: AARON JOSEFCZYK/REUTERS) Ohio Republican U S Sen. candidate Josh Mandel speaks to supporters during his election night rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 6, 2012 (credit: AARON JOSEFCZYK/REUTERS)

Vance now faces Tim Ryan, a moderate Democratic Congressman who made a brief run for president in 2020. Vance has earned endorsements from far-right Republicans like Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, both of whom have been shunned by mainstream Jewish Republicans for their associations with antisemitic rhetoric and figures.

In other Ohio primary races, incumbent Democratic Rep. Shontel Brown, who had substantial pro-Israel backing, trounced Bernie Sanders-endorsed progressive Nina Turner, who has tussled with the pro-Israel community, in a rematch of last year’s special election for a Cleveland area district. Brown was leading Turner two-to-one when media called the race.

And Congressional candidate Max Miller, a Republican who is a former aide to Trump and who had his endorsement, won the Republican primary in a district that encompasses suburbs and exurbs of Cleveland. Like Mandel, Miller is a scion of leading Jewish families in the Cleveland area.

Trump encouraged Miller to run in part to oust a Republican incumbent, Anthony Gonzales, who was among ten Republicans who joined the Democratic majority in voting to impeach Trump after he spurred the deadly Jan. 6 2021 riots with his false claims that he won the election. Redistricting had positioned Miller against another incumbent, Bob Gibbs, who was a reliable Trump supporter, but Trump continued to push for Miller, and Gibbs withdrew from the race.



Tags American Jewry republicans US politics Ohio Jewish Americans US Senate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
3

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by