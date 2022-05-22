The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Israeli pop singer sings with IDF band for unity of the Jewish people worldwide

Agam Buhbut is a popular Israeli pop singer who is currently serving in the IDF as a member of a military band.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 22, 2022 15:29
Day of Jewish Unity at the Western Wall, 2016 (photo credit: DAY OF JEWISH UNITY/DIRSHU)
Day of Jewish Unity at the Western Wall, 2016
(photo credit: DAY OF JEWISH UNITY/DIRSHU)

Top Israeli pop singer Agam Buhbut, joined by singers from the IDF’s different musical groups, recorded a new song promoting connections between Israeli and Diaspora Jews in honor of “Israel Unity Day”. “My brother's keeper” was written by international political strategist Moshe Klughaft and composed by Chen Harari.

“It refers to the necessary connection between Jews around the world nowadays,” a press release explained. One of the verses talks about connecting all 15 million Jews together: "Fifteen million pieces complete a puzzle," The clip, which was released during the weekend, will be distributed to Jewish communities around the world. Buhbut is one of the top Israeli pop singers for teens and young adults. As a child, she won a talent reality tv show for children and has been performing ever since. She is now a soldier in one of the IDF army bands.

Unity Day has been celebrated since 2015, about a year after the murder of three boys who were on the way to their yeshiva high school: Eyal Ifrach, Gil-ad Shaer and Naftali Fraenkel. As part of the events, a ceremony is held at the President's residence where the Jerusalem Prize for Israel Unity will be awarded.

Bat Galim Shaar, one of the founders of Israel Unity Day and the mother of the late Gil-Ad Shaar, said: “After Holocaust Remembrance Day and Independence Day the Israel Unity Day is in my eyes, a day that brings everyone together and unites everyone under one united message: our inner strength as a people and as a country. No matter what happens in the past or what we face in the future - happily and sadly - it all begins in our unity."

AMERICAN WRITER Joyce Carol Oates. In her upcoming acceptance of the Jerusalem Prize, she plans to note, ‘The Jerusalem Prize crystallizes these obligations [of a morally righteous society] for me even as it celebrates the enduring art of literature.’ (credit: NANCY CRAMPTON)AMERICAN WRITER Joyce Carol Oates. In her upcoming acceptance of the Jerusalem Prize, she plans to note, ‘The Jerusalem Prize crystallizes these obligations [of a morally righteous society] for me even as it celebrates the enduring art of literature.’ (credit: NANCY CRAMPTON)

The Jerusalem Unity Prize in Memory of Eyal, Gil-ad and Naftali, and Israel Unity Day, is a joint initiative between the former Mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat, the families of Eyal Ifrach, Gil-ad Shaer and Naftali Fraenkel z”l, and Gesher organization. As the week of mourning for the boys was coming to an end in the summer of 2014, Mayor Barkat and the families searched for the appropriate way to nurture the flames of unity that so engulfed the Jewish people during that time. 

This year's events will take place according to the theme: "Words Create Reality". During the events that will take place in the next few weeks, there will be a call for unity among Jews across the world. The parents of the three abducted and then murdered boys met with Buhbut and the singers of the military bands and even participated in the recordings of the song in a chilling reading segment. 

The Jerusalem Unity Prizes are substantial awards given to individuals, organizations, and initiatives in Israel and throughout the Jewish world whose actions are instrumental in advancing mutual respect for others amongst the Jewish people, both in times of crisis and in daily life. 



Tags israeli songs Day of Jewish Unity Jerusalem Prize
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
2

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
3

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.
4

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
5

Nordic states vow to protect Finland, Sweden during NATO application

Norway, sweden, nordic flags

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by