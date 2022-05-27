Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital in new Israeli 'Knesset exhibit' at UN

Israel launched a Knesset exhibition at the United Nations, the Exhibition Includes Jerusalem as Israel's capital, which one may call a diplomatic win for Israel.

"Though the UN opposed any mention of Jerusalem as our eternal capital, we refused to cave in. Our exhibit is now up, and it includes Jerusalem as our capital in the clearest terms," Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said.

On Thursday evening, May 23, 2022, Ambassador Erdan and the Permanent Mission of Israel to the UN held an event in the UN to launch a special exhibit titled, "THE KNESSET: Shaping Israeli Society.

Initial pushback

The UN was originally unwilling to host the exhibit unless the Israeli Mission removed references to Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Ambassador Erdan firmly refused, and in response wrote a strongly worded letter to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres stating that the Mission would not alter the exhibit.

The UN gave up and agreed to keep the exhibit under the condition that the Mission will add a disclaimer noting that these are not the views of the UN.

Ambassador Erdan said, "They wanted us to hide our Basic Law naming Jerusalem as our eternal capital. But we said no. We withheld not one photo and erased not one word. This is a victory for the truth, for history and for Israel."

“The exhibit before you presents the most important milestones in the life of the Knesset, which serve as the foundations on which Israeli democracy stands, as well as the passing of historic and pioneering basic laws that have shaped the character of the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish People, enshrined the rights of all the citizens, irrespective of religion, race or gender, and provided a platform for rich and diverse pluralistic discourse," Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy welcomed via videoconferencing those attending the opening ceremony.

Levy and Ambassador Erdan announced that they have no intention of removing or censoring photos or the accompanying written explanations.

It was eventually decided that the “controversial" photos would be displayed with a disclaimer stating that “The designations employed and the presentation of material on this display do not imply the expression of any opinion on the part of the Secretariat of the United Nations."

The exhibit, on display through the end of this week, displays significant legislative accomplishments in Israel's history. Members of Knesset including Ofir Akunis (Likud), Inbar Bezek (Yesh Atid), and Gilad Kariv (Labor) and dozens of Ambassadors and diplomatic staff from countries around the world attended the event alongside Jewish leaders from key organizations.