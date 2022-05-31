The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Thousands attend prayer ceremony in honor of 'Liberation and Rescue Day'

This year, in light of the requests of major Israeli rabbis, the prayers revolved around the theme of "from generation to generation."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 31, 2022 22:41
Prayer ceremony in Moscow (photo credit: ELI ITKIN)
(photo credit: ELI ITKIN)

"Liberation and Rescue Day" of European Jews from the Nazis, set on the 26 of Iyar, was commemorated for the ninth time this weekend, in Israel and around the world, in mass prayer ceremonies.

The Day of Liberation and Rescue marked 76 years since the end of the Second World War.

The event commemorates the European Jewry rescued from the war and those killed in the Holocaust and was organized by Dr. Gabriel German Zakhareev, and with the participation of the members of the Conference of European Rabbis.

This year in light of the requests of major Israeli rabbis, the prayers revolved around the theme of "from generation to generation."

"In the history of the Jewish people, there is no event that was more significant to the national survival of the Jewish people than the rescue from the Holocaust. There is no day more appropriate to express and internalize the depth of gratitude for our salvation," President Isaac Herzog wrote in a congratulatory letter.

"This day commemorates the heroism of the Red Army and Allied armies, who defeated the Nazis and saved the Jewish people and other peoples from total annihilation - the mark of liberation and salvation on the Hebrew day, supported by religious and social organizations, unites humanity around humane values and ideals,"  Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote for last years special day.



Tags jewish world war ii prayer
