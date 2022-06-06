If you ask Israeli-American philanthropist Shira Ruderman about the connection between Israeli and North American Jews, she's optimistic. “In a survey that we conducted in 2013, 54% of Israelis said that there is 'no need for Israeli leaders to consider the opinions'" of US Jews before voting on issues that may affect them, she told The Jerusalem Post in a Zoom interview from her home in a Boston suburb.

Ruderman quotes a more recent survey, conducted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) in 2022, that stated a paradigm shift. In the AJC survey of Israeli millennials, 71.6% said that "Israel should consider the wellbeing of American Jews in making its policy decisions” very much, quite a lot and somewhat. Only 20% answered that there should be no consideration whatsoever.

“We ran a survey 10 years ago on the topic of attitudes of Israelis toward US Jews and the results were very depressing," she lamented. "We realized that we needed to advocate for this topic much more because there wasn’t anyone doing it.”

According to Ruderman, “less than 30% of the Israeli public said they were interested in US Jews in 2013 – and in the last survey we conducted after Joe Biden was elected [US president], 75% of Israelis said they believe in the importance of this connection.”

Furthermore, the Israelis also stated in this survey that “the State of Israel needs to invest money in its connection with world Jewry,” Ruderman said. She revealed that she and her staff met with various heads of media outlets in Israel who weren’t excited about partnering with them on these issues.

“We met with heads of the top Israeli media outlets and companies and they were all not enthusiastic or interested in promoting this connection. They said ‘whoever wants, can make aliyah to Israel - but why should we invest in this connection to world Jewry?'"

Jerusalem Unity Prize

Ruderman recently received the Jerusalem Unity Prize at the residence of Israel’s President, Isaac Herzog. She was the winner of the international category of the prestigious prize.

In announcing the prize, it was said that “Shira Ruderman is a professional philanthropist and social activist who serves as the director of the Ruderman Family Foundation, which works to strengthen brotherhood and the fateful partnership between all sections of the people in Israel and between Israel and the Jewish communities in the United States.”

The Jerusalem Unity Prize in Memory of Eyal, Gil-ad and Naftali, and Israel Unity Day, is a joint initiative between former mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat, and the families of Eyal Ifrach, Gil-ad Shaer and Naftali Fraenkel z”l, who were kidnapped while hitchhiking near Alon Shvut and murdered in June 2014.

RUDERMAN SERVES as the Executive Director of the Ruderman Family Foundation, a private family foundation that invests in three primary areas of focus: advocating for and advancing the inclusion of people with disabilities throughout our society; strengthening the relationship between Israel and the American Jewish community; and modeling the practice of strategic philanthropy worldwide.

She received an Honorary Doctorate from Haifa University and Brandeis University and holds an M.A. in Public Policy and a B.A. in Education from Hebrew University. She also served three years as a commander in the Intelligence Unit of the Israeli Army, and now serves as the chairwoman of the Fulbright Foundation. Shira is married to foundation president Jay Ruderman; they currently live in Boston with their four children.

Ruderman received an urgent phone call from Barkat, one of the initiators of the prize. “It came as a complete surprise to me,” she said, reenacting the moment when he called. “I was nervous, I thought something happened – or maybe that Israel was going to elections again – and that I missed something,” she said. “It's not just myself receiving recognition, but actually having a serious committee honor you for something you value – that's the most important thing to me.”

“My life mission has been devoted to the people of Israel and the State of Israel.” She said. Ruderman made it clear that her journey began before she was chosen to run her husband's family’s foundation. “My life mission began before I joined the foundation

"The fact that my reality is made up of a world of connecting between Israel – a country I grew up in – to Diaspora Jewry, is a miracle, in my opinion," she said. "Today, I know how to appreciate that I am on this axis - as a believer, I didn’t understand why God put me in this situation: marrying an American-Jew, moving to the US and working in the world of philanthropy. I grew up living the most Israeli middle class life. Suddenly I was in another world.”

WHEN ASKED what she thought was the difference they brought to the Jewish world, Ruderman answered that “we made it clear that we wanted the discussion about the relationship between Israel and US Jewry to not be behind closed doors.” She explained that the discussion took place before the foundation focused on the subject, but wasn’t something that the masses took part in – or could even listen to.

The Rudermans, in a way, have created many programs that others have learned from or duplicated. They sent out delegations of Israeli opinion leaders to the Diaspora, in order to expose them to American Jewry. Others did it before, but they were able to bring the top media personalities and politicians.

They launched an MA program at Haifa University about American Jewry and years later many more Israeli academic institutions are following in their footsteps. Any project that the Rudermans invest in is star studded and at the top level of content - something they are very proud of.

Years later, the “ecosystem” of promoting Jewish Diaspora knowledge and connections in Israel has become very popular and crowded. “On the one hand it's challenging and on the other hand it’s a big compliment,” she said regarding the growing number of players in the small ecosystem.

“In the business world, competition is good. In the social activism world it’s less perceived as good. For us it is a success,” She said. “Large donors have entered this field, such as Charles Bronfman and others. Bronfman was in touch with us, after everyone who they spoke to told him that we are the ones pioneering this topic in Israel.”