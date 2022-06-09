The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tom Stoppard’s ‘Leopoldstadt,’ his first play to explore Jewish history, is coming to Broadway

Named after Vienna’s Jewish ghetto during World War II, “Leopoldstadt” tells the story of 50 years in the life of one wealthy intermarried family.

By CALEB GUEDES-REED/JTA
Published: JUNE 9, 2022 03:57

Updated: JUNE 9, 2022 03:58
Tom Stoppard (photo credit: FLICKR)
Tom Stoppard
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt,” a work for which the acclaimed playwright mined the Jewish heritage he discovered later in life, is heading to Broadway.

Named after Vienna’s Jewish ghetto during World War II, “Leopoldstadt” tells the story of 50 years in the life of one wealthy intermarried family in the early part of the 20th century. It will premiere at the Longacre Theater in September.

Stoppard, born Tomas Straussler, didn’t discover his Jewish ancestry until the 1990s. His non-observant family fled their native Czechoslovakia during World War II to Singapore, and then left to India after Japan began attacking there. Stoppard’s father was killed by a Japanese bomb.

People wait in line for the TKTS box office for Broadway and off-Broadway shows in Times Square in New York City, US, December 16, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)People wait in line for the TKTS box office for Broadway and off-Broadway shows in Times Square in New York City, US, December 16, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)

Stoppard has won multiple Tony and Academy Awards for writing lauded stage plays such as “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” and Hollywood films such as “Shakespeare in Love.” A private figure, Stoppard has rarely discussed his Jewish identity in public.

“It’s so far from being the story I lived through,” he told the London Jewish Chronicle. “It’s a lot to do with being Jewish, knowing you are Jewish, acknowledging you are Jewish, acting like you are Jewish…or not. And that’s the area where I felt I was looking inward rather than outward.”

His son Ed starred in a London production of the play, which debuted in 2020.

“I’ve never felt more connected to my heritage,” Ed Stoppard told the Guardian.



