MUNICH – About 5,000 Jewish people have immigrated from Ukraine to Germany since the Russian-Ukrainian war broke out at the end of February 2022, according to a senior federal government official.

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, Dr. Felix Klein, the Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight against Anti-Semitism, revealed that “we have an estimate and about 5,000 Jews from Ukraine have immigrated to Germany since the war broke out.”

Germany's refugee intake

During the annual convention of the Conference of European Rabbis, Klein said that Germany is accepting these Jewish refugees from Ukraine as it did after the fall of the Soviet Union in the early 90s.

“Some groups [of Jews] wanted to come to Germany – at the time, Eastern Germany," Klein said. "The Eastern German government was still in place, but the democratically elected government welcomed the initiative [of accepting Jewish refugees], saying ‘this is a good opportunity for us.’

"Till then, they've never faced the horrors of the Holocaust to acknowledge or to do something for the Jewish community," he said. "So the Eastern government worked out an immigration program for Jews coming from the former Soviet Union, which was continued by the united Germany." Dr. Felix Klein, the Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight against Anti-Semitism

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier poses for a photo with Holocaust survivors from Ukraine who fled their homeland, Alexander Sulkovskiy, Susana Neyman, Lila Vaksman, Swetlana Sabudkina and Claims Conference representative in Germany Ruediger Mahlo amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at an old (credit: MARKUS SCHREIBER/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Klein specified that Jewish refugees from Ukraine have a different status than other refugees that are accepted in Germany - and they actually have more rights. He explained that “The difference is that they can start to work right away; they have working permits right from the beginning.” He added that being a Jewish refugee in Germany “is a privileged position, compared to other asylum seekers” – because of their painful historic connection.

In a larger European context

GERMANY HAS yet to receive a wave of asylum seekers from Russia like Israel has, but Klein said that Russian citizens are starting to be interested. “Our embassy in Moscow receives many requests from people who wish to come but there's not yet a big wave we can speak of.

Klein explained that the process for Jewish refugees is different than for others just by the fact that they can apply for citizenship through the offices of the Jewish community. “What's really fantastic is that all the administrative procedures necessary can be done within the Jewish community so people don't have to go to an office of the state. Luckily, we have many people in our Jewish communities who speak Ukrainian or Russian. So it's very, very good for them.”

The German government, according to Klein, isn’t actively trying to bring Ukrainian Jewish refugees to Germany, yet they are working on the rescue of Holocaust survivors from Ukraine.

“We are actively trying to bring Holocaust survivors together with the Claims Conference, the Red Cross and other organizations that give humanitarian aid. It's really moving that 100 people the age of 90 and above are coming from Ukraine to Germany. Many of them are Holocaust survivors – people who had to flee the Germans and, at the end of their lives, come to Germany to seek refuge. This is really something incredible.”

AN ISRAELI rabbi who has been serving as a community rabbi in Germany for many years told the Post that “for the first time in many years, I don’t need to beg people to come to synagogue on Shabbat in order for there to be a minyan [quorum of ten men].” As the rabbi of small Jewish communities in Germany, he said that even small groups of Ukrainian Jews that immigrated to these cities make a huge difference to the communities themselves.

“Every small community has a few refugees that have arrived from Ukraine, but when it's a community fighting for a minyan - this is a big boost.”

Yet the rabbi also sees a negative side to this situation. “On the one hand it is nice, but as an Israeli rabbi, I say it is, unfortunately, a loss for the State of Israel. People who wanted to come to Israel, who dreamt of making aliyah, didn’t succeed and then called me and asked for assistance to bring them to Germany,” he said.

“There is a group of Ukrainian Jews who were trying to make aliyah from Bucharest, Romania, but when it was taking too long, they decided to immigrate to Germany instead.” The rabbi explained that the Israeli government and national institutions “aren't running the operation” as he would have hoped and that “many Ukrainian Jews have decided to immigrate to other countries" because of what he sees as a failure of the Israeli government. “It is a strengthening point of the Jewish community in Germany but a loss for the State of Israel.”

About 11,000 Ukrainians have made aliyah to Israel since the Russian-Ukrainian war broke out.