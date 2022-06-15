The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Yeshiva University now obligated to host LGBTQ+ club on campus

Yeshiva University will appeal a court decision to require the institution to allow LGBTQ+ students space and facilities in order to run organized activities.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 14:06
A view of Yeshiva University (photo credit: SCALIGERA/ENGLISH WIKIPEDIA)
A view of Yeshiva University
(photo credit: SCALIGERA/ENGLISH WIKIPEDIA)

Yeshiva University in New York is now required to allow LGBTQ students space and facilities in order to run organized activities - this according to a decision by the New York County Supreme Court.

Court ruling

Judge Lynn Kotler ruled on Tuesday that YU is a non-religious organization subject to the New York City Human Rights Law and directed it to "immediately grant plaintiff YU Pride Alliance the full equal accommodations, advantages, facilities and privileges afforded to all other student groups at Yeshiva University." In the decision, the judge determined that “Yeshiva University is not a ‘religious corporation’,” and therefore cannot ban a certain group because of Jewish faith.

In addition, she ordered that defendants Yeshiva University and President Ari Berman “are permanently restrained from continuing their refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance as a student organization because of the members’ sexual orientation or gender and/or YU Pride Alliance’s status, mission, and/or activities on behalf of LGBTQ students.”

Yeshiva University's argument

In 2020, YU wrote a document titled “Fostering an Inclusive Community” on the issue of LGBTQ people in the institution. “Yeshiva University is wholly committed to and guided by Halacha [Jewish law] and Torah values,” the document began. “These direct our every effort in establishing a caring campus community that is supportive of all its members.”

A team of administrators, psychologists and rabbis spent four months meeting with individual students and alumni, in order to learn more about these issues. The steps they have decided to take include “increased support for students who have raised concerns regarding sexual orientation and gender identity,” updating the training of staff on issues of sexual orientation, “ensuring that there is a clinician on staff with specific LGBTQ+ experience” and appointing a point person to oversee a "Warm Line" available for students.

LGBTQ flag (credit: Wikimedia Commons)LGBTQ flag (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

According to The Commentator, YU will appeal the decision.

LGBTQ discrimination

In April, the university's official student newspaper reported that the YU Pride Alliance, a student and three alumni announced an LGBTQ discrimination lawsuit against the university, Berman and Vice Provost for Student Affairs Dr. Chaim Nissel, at a virtual press conference.

The case they made was that “YU illegally discriminated against them when the university thrice rejected their proposal for an official LGBTQ club in 2019 and 2020,” according to the newspaper.

In their complaint, the group of students and alumni stated that “YU’s refusal to officially recognize the club deprives Plaintiff the YU Pride Alliance and its members of the important benefits enjoyed by YU’s 116 other recognized student organizations,” such as the use of campus facilities for meetings, adding that “the Alliance must meet off-campus” because they were allegedly not allowed to convene on campus.

In addition, the Alliance had to “fundraise outside the university for its own events, speakers and snacks,” advertising for events in student email blasts and bulletin boards and other issues which they found to be discriminating.

Established in 1886, YU is a private university with four campuses in New York City. Inspired by modern or centrist orthodox Judaism, it also has a yeshiva and Judaic studies programs. The motto of the university is “Torah U'mada,” (Torah and secular knowledge - literally, science). Even though most of the university's students are Jewish, they don't all ascribe to the Jewish faith.



Tags Judaism yeshiva university LGBTQ+ usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
4

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
5

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by