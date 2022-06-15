Yeshiva University now obligated to host LGBTQ+ club on campus

Yeshiva University in New York is now required to allow LGBTQ students space and facilities in order to run organized activities - this according to a decision by the New York County Supreme Court.

Court ruling

Judge Lynn Kotler ruled on Tuesday that YU is a non-religious organization subject to the New York City Human Rights Law and directed it to "immediately grant plaintiff YU Pride Alliance the full equal accommodations, advantages, facilities and privileges afforded to all other student groups at Yeshiva University." In the decision, the judge determined that “Yeshiva University is not a ‘religious corporation’,” and therefore cannot ban a certain group because of Jewish faith.

In addition, she ordered that defendants Yeshiva University and President Ari Berman “are permanently restrained from continuing their refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance as a student organization because of the members’ sexual orientation or gender and/or YU Pride Alliance’s status, mission, and/or activities on behalf of LGBTQ students.”

Yeshiva University's argument

In 2020, YU wrote a document titled “Fostering an Inclusive Community” on the issue of LGBTQ people in the institution. “Yeshiva University is wholly committed to and guided by Halacha [Jewish law] and Torah values,” the document began. “These direct our every effort in establishing a caring campus community that is supportive of all its members.”

A team of administrators, psychologists and rabbis spent four months meeting with individual students and alumni, in order to learn more about these issues. The steps they have decided to take include “increased support for students who have raised concerns regarding sexual orientation and gender identity,” updating the training of staff on issues of sexual orientation, “ensuring that there is a clinician on staff with specific LGBTQ+ experience” and appointing a point person to oversee a "Warm Line" available for students.

According to The Commentator, YU will appeal the decision.

In April, the university's official student newspaper reported that the YU Pride Alliance, a student and three alumni announced an LGBTQ discrimination lawsuit against the university, Berman and Vice Provost for Student Affairs Dr. Chaim Nissel, at a virtual press conference.

The case they made was that “YU illegally discriminated against them when the university thrice rejected their proposal for an official LGBTQ club in 2019 and 2020,” according to the newspaper.

In their complaint, the group of students and alumni stated that “YU’s refusal to officially recognize the club deprives Plaintiff the YU Pride Alliance and its members of the important benefits enjoyed by YU’s 116 other recognized student organizations,” such as the use of campus facilities for meetings, adding that “the Alliance must meet off-campus” because they were allegedly not allowed to convene on campus.

In addition, the Alliance had to “fundraise outside the university for its own events, speakers and snacks,” advertising for events in student email blasts and bulletin boards and other issues which they found to be discriminating.

Established in 1886, YU is a private university with four campuses in New York City. Inspired by modern or centrist orthodox Judaism, it also has a yeshiva and Judaic studies programs. The motto of the university is “Torah U'mada,” (Torah and secular knowledge - literally, science). Even though most of the university's students are Jewish, they don't all ascribe to the Jewish faith.