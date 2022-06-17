The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish Queer Youth praises YU pride ruling as 'victory for human dignity'

“The ruling is a victory for human dignity, mental health and safety on campus,” said Rachael Fried, executive director of JQY and a YU alum.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 17, 2022 03:23

Updated: JUNE 17, 2022 03:30
Yeshiva University's Stern College for Women, on 34th and Lexington. The all-male campus counterpart is in Morningside Heights. (photo credit: JULIA GERGELY/JTA)
Yeshiva University's Stern College for Women, on 34th and Lexington. The all-male campus counterpart is in Morningside Heights.
(photo credit: JULIA GERGELY/JTA)

Jewish Queer Youth (JQY), a nonprofit that supports and empowers LGBTQ youth in the Orthodox Jewish community praised Tuesday’s ruling by the New York State Supreme Court against Yeshiva University’s ban of the student group “Yeshiva University Pride Alliance.”

“The ruling is a victory for human dignity, mental health and safety on campus,” said Rachael Fried, executive director of JQY and a YU alum. “We could not be prouder of the heroic plaintiffs, and the hundreds of queer Yeshiva students (past and present) who have persevered in making Yeshiva University an even better Jewish institution.”

Judge Lynn Kotler ruled on Tuesday that YU, as a non-religious organization, is subject to the New York City Human Rights Law and directed it to “immediately grant plaintiff YU Pride Alliance the full equal accommodations, advantages, facilities and privileges afforded to all other student groups at Yeshiva University.” In the decision, the judge determined that “Yeshiva University is not a ‘religious corporation,’” and therefore cannot ban a certain group because of the Jewish faith.

"A victory for human dignity"

In April, the university’s official student newspaper reported that the YU Pride Alliance, a student and three alumni announced an LGBTQ discrimination lawsuit against the university after multiple attempts to form an LGBTQ+ club on campus were denied.

People march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Haifa, June 18, 2021. (credit: RONI OFER/FLASH90) People march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Haifa, June 18, 2021. (credit: RONI OFER/FLASH90)

Founded in 2001, JQY is a nonprofit organization supporting and empowering LGBTQ+ youth in the Orthodox Jewish community. JQY fights to ensure the emotional and physical health and safety of LGBTQ+ individuals with a special focus on teens and young adults from Orthodox, Chasidic, and Sephardic communities.

Zvika Klein and Sarah Ben-Nun contributed to this report.



Tags Gay Pride yeshiva university new york city LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

Alleged Israeli strike disables Damascus International Airport

Significant damage to runways at Damascus International Airport after alleged Israeli strikes targeted the site

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by