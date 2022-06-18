The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Drake holds a Jewish wedding to 23 brides in latest music video

There’s nothing orthodox (or safe for work) about the wedding itself, which features 23 brides.

By JACKIE HAJDENBERG/JTA, ANDREW LAPIN/JTA
Published: JUNE 18, 2022 01:41
Drake Summer Sixteen Tour 2016 in Toronto (photo credit: THE COME UP SHOW/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Drake Summer Sixteen Tour 2016 in Toronto
(photo credit: THE COME UP SHOW/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

As part of the surprise drop for his new album “Honestly, Nevermind,” Canadian Jewish musician Drake released a music video for his new song, “Falling Back,” that features him as the groom in a wedding officiated by an Orthodox rabbi in a black hat.

There’s nothing orthodox (or safe for work) about the wedding itself, though, which features 23 brides.

That punchline isn’t revealed until a few minutes into the video, when the rabbi officiating the wedding ceremony, which takes place under a white floral chuppah, asks the bride, “Do you commit yourself to being a good wife, according to our values and traditions?”

To which she answers, “I do,” and is then echoed by 22 other women in white behind her.

After each bride receives her ring and gives the yarmulke-less Drake some form of a secret handshake or high five, the camera pans to a person who appears to be Drake’s Jewish mother, Sandi Graham, a blonde woman dressed in black (and who bears a striking resemblance to Barbra Streisand). “I think he’s really taking this one seriously,” she remarks. (Drake has never been married, but does have a son, Adonis, whose existence was brought to the public eye during a feud between him and rival rapper Pusha T.)

Drake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, US September 23, 2016 (credit: REUTERS)Drake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, US September 23, 2016 (credit: REUTERS)

What ensues after the ceremony is a raucous celebration full of mixed dancing and strobe lights.

At one point, one of the brides is lifted in a chair for the hora as she waves a napkin in the air. (Traditionally, as the bride and groom are hoisted on chairs during the hora, they hold onto a napkin to symbolize their unity.)

A few moments later, Drake is also seen dancing with a napkin in hand, and later in his mouth.

Toward the end of the video, Drake and his 23 brides pose for pictures in what loosely resembles the photo shoots that sometimes accompany the bedeken ceremony, where the groom unveils his bride and families wish blessings upon the happy couple.

The video was produced by Adam Rodness, a Canadian actor and producer who has also starred in a short film called “The Seder.” The rabbi is played by Ari Sitnik, whose social media pages appear to identify him as a Toronto-based IT specialist who formerly worked for Associated Hebrew Schools of Toronto. Sitnik’s Twitter page shares a steady stream of pro-Israel and conservative memes.

Drake's Jewish background

This isn’t the first time the multi-platinum-selling artist has invoked his Jewish background in his musical career. Drake posed with a Kiddush cup and Sabbath candles for the cover of his 2012 album “Take Care,” and he staged a different Jewish tradition – his own “re-bar mitzvah” – in the music video for his single “HYFR” (he also re-staged his bar mitzvah in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch). Last year, on a mixtape, he rapped, “I should probably go to a yeshiva.”



Tags music jewish diaspora jews diaspora celebrity Drake
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by