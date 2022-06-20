Which European countries are keeping Jews the safest?

BUDAPEST — Italy and Hungary have ranked on top in a new index report on European countries with the highest quality of life for Jews – while Poland and Belgium came out on the bottom.

This innovative survey was carried out by Jewish Policy Research's (JPR) Dr. Daniel Statsky and tested which European governments are working to increase the quality of life for Jews.

Governments across Europe have, in recent years, taken an increasing amount of effort to fight antisemitism in its various forms. And yet, Jews are feeling disconnected from their Jewish identity and experiencing moments of lack of safety. Why?

The fact that the day-to-day experience is one that is safe and the governments are listening and helping "doesn't mean that a government is actually doing everything it can to ensure the development of that community,” said Rabbi Menachem Margolin, chairman of European Jewish Association (EJA), during a presentation of the data to journalists at the EJAs annual conference in Budapest.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin the chairman of EJA (credit: EJA)

The eight factors that form the basis for the report are:

How much funding is the government setting aside for protection? Do Jews feel like their communities are safe? Does the government have a budget for the development of Jewish culture? Has the state adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism? Is there a clear Holocaust remembrance educational plan? Does the state monitor antisemitism? How? What are the government’s policies regarding religious freedoms for Jews? How is the connection between antisemitism and anti-Israel expressed?

“The saying goes ‘Europe without jews is not Europe’ — the countries that are saying this, they need to put their money where their mouth is. Are they doing it?”

What do the numbers say?

The general ranking, which represents a combination of all the rankings in the specific categories, is as follows: Italy, Hungary, Denmark, the UK, Austria, Holland, Sweden, Germany, Spain, France, Poland and Belgium.

In terms of government performance, meaning how much the government has done to protect and develop the Jewish communities, Germany and Austria ranked top, followed by France, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Hungary, the UK, Poland, Denmark, Spain and Belgium.

Where do Jews say they feel the most secure?

Denmark was ranked the most, followed by Hungary, Italy, Austria, Spain, the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Belgium and France.

In the ranking of public attitudes towards Israel, the Netherlands ranked the highest, then the UK, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, Belgium, Poland, Hungary and finally, Austria.

“Negative sentiment against Jews is unequivocally tied to Israel. When Israel is attacked, the Jews are attacked,” said Margolian.

“Israel knows how much it needs other countries, particularly through the strong Jewish communities in those countries. Most European Jews don’t even identify as Jewish (85%). But all whilst they are here, we need to keep them safe,” he added.

Out of the 12 countries surveyed, Poland ranked 9 in government performance, 9 in the Jews’ sense of security, 10 in the realm of public attitudes, giving it an overall 11 score.

Why is it so low? Margolian told The Jerusalem Post that he estimates it is due to a miscommunication and misunderstanding between what the Jewish communities need and what the government is giving them.

“We think European governments want Jewish communities to thrive. The numbers show what is missing,” he told the Post.

"The point of the survey is not to attack one government or another and definitely not to call one state's antisemitism campaign, but to create a quantitative basis that compares the quality of life,” said Margolian.

The findings will be presented to the respective governments.

"This was to give the community and government heads the opportunity to understand what needs to come next, what steps need to be taken, to deal with today's challenges," said Margolin.