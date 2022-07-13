The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Max Fried and Joc Pederson make the MLB All-Star Game

All-Star Weekend, which includes the Home Run Derby, kicks off Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

By JACOB GURVIS/JTA
Published: JULY 13, 2022 02:13
National League All-Stars Max Fried, left, and Joc Pederson. (photo credit: GETTY IMAGES)
National League All-Stars Max Fried, left, and Joc Pederson.
(photo credit: GETTY IMAGES)

Two Jewish players made the Major League Baseball All-Star game rosters this week: pitcher Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and outfielder Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants.

Both will play for the National League side. Pederson was named a starter for the NL team, earning the spot through two rounds of fan voting. Fried, one of seven selected starting pitchers, was chosen by his fellow players.

All-Star Weekend, which includes the Home Run Derby, kicks off Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Playing in his first season with his hometown Giants, Pederson has clubbed 17 home runs with 41 runs batted in through the first 75 games of the season. 

He was an All-Star with the Dodgers in 2015 and is a two-time contestant in the Home Run Derby. Pederson has the second-most home runs in the competition’s history. This year’s derby participants are still being announced.

The Jewish stars of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. From left to right: Alex Bregman, Richard Bleier, Joc Pederson, Rowdy Tellez, Max Fried. (credit: GETTY IMAGES) The Jewish stars of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. From left to right: Alex Bregman, Richard Bleier, Joc Pederson, Rowdy Tellez, Max Fried. (credit: GETTY IMAGES)

Fried, a first-time All-Star, has posted a 2.56 earned run average, 6th best in the NL, with nine wins and 105 strikeouts in 18 starts. It has not yet been announced who will start the game, but it is common for all the pitchers to appear briefly throughout.

The left-hander is a Los Angeles native, and his childhood hero was Dodger legend Sandy Koufax, who was honored with a statue outside the ballpark last month.

Other Jews' roles

In addition to Fried and Pederson, Braves prospect Jared Shuster has been named to the roster for the Futures Game, an All-Star game for the sport’s top prospects.

The Jewish representation doesn’t end there: Dodgers legend Shawn Green, considered one of the best Jewish baseball players of all time, will appear in the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

You can find more scheduling and broadcast information about the All-Star Weekend here.



Tags sports baseball jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
4

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
5

Russian politician threatens Alaska, says 'we can claim it back'

Statue of US Secretary of State William Seward at the Alaska State Capitol building , Juneau, Alaska.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by