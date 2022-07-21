1,500 Jewish educators take part in Latin America education conference

Some 1,500 teachers from Jewish schools across Latin America have attended the "largest Jewish education conference that has ever been held in Latin America," at the Martin Buber School in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The conference was led by the Local Jewish Community Committee in Argentina - AMIA, the Departments of Zionist Enterprises, Education and Hebrew of the World Zionist Organization (WZO), and in collaboration with UnitED, a subsidiary of Israel's Diaspora Affairs Ministry and Herzog College.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year marked the first time that the conference had been held since 2019, although it had been held annually for three years prior to the pandemic.

The annual conference, aimed at teaching the Hebrew language and Jewish identity, will be recognized as an accredited program for the continued education of all Argentinian teachers, Argentina's education minister announced while in attendance.

The two-day event dealt with many issues related to education in general and Jewish education in particular. The wide range of topics discussed at the conference included: Ways to teach the Hebrew language, the Israeli education system, emotional education, art, and bullying in the education system.

Argentina's Education minister Jaime Perczik with member of the Zionist Executive of the World Zionist Organization Silvio Joskowicz. (credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)

The conference featured educators and representatives from schools across Latin America, local speakers, school principals and teachers from Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Brazil. Many of the topics that were raised at the conference dealt with the reality of life alongside COVID-19 and the return to routine in the educational sphere.

Among the participants were former education minister Rabbi Shai Piron, Chairwoman of the Pedagogical Secretariat of the Education Ministry Dr. Miri Schlissel, VP of Education at Jewish Interactive Dr. Anat Goodman, Prof. Yehuda Brandes, Rector of Herzog College and other world-renowned experts in teaching Hebrew as a second language. In addition, many of the speakers were renowned experts in the field of education in Latin America.

Argentinian native and Zionist Enterprises Department Head Head Silvio Joskowicz said at the conference that "a day after marking 27 years since the horrific attack on the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, more than 1,500 Jewish educators met in order to strengthen the Jewish identity and connection to Israel of their students. The participation, learning and membership in this conference should be a symbol of the entire Jewish people. Our power lies in our unity."

"Educators of Jewish schools in Argentina and throughout Latin America, who teach about Jewish identity, Hebrew language and Israeli culture in schools, are the backbone of the connection between the State of Israel and the younger generation in their communities," said Diaspora Affairs Minister Dr. Nachman Shai.

He added that he is "proud of the collaboration that has been created between the Diaspora Affairs Ministry and AMIA together with the other partners, in order to produce a unique and first-of-its-kind conference for the benefit of the professional advancement of the teachers."