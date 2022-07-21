The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

1,500 Jewish educators take part in Latin America education conference

The annual conference, aimed at teaching the Hebrew language and Jewish identity, will be recognized as an accredited program for the continued education of all Argentinian teachers.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 21, 2022 08:39
A plenary session at the Jewish education conference at the Martin Buber school in Buenos Aires. (photo credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)
A plenary session at the Jewish education conference at the Martin Buber school in Buenos Aires.
(photo credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)

Some 1,500 teachers from Jewish schools across Latin America have attended the "largest Jewish education conference that has ever been held in Latin America," at the Martin Buber School in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The conference was led by the Local Jewish Community Committee in Argentina - AMIA, the Departments of Zionist Enterprises, Education and Hebrew of the World Zionist Organization (WZO), and in collaboration with UnitED, a subsidiary of Israel's Diaspora Affairs Ministry and Herzog College.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year marked the first time that the conference had been held since 2019, although it had been held annually for three years prior to the pandemic. 

The annual conference, aimed at teaching the Hebrew language and Jewish identity, will be recognized as an accredited program for the continued education of all Argentinian teachers, Argentina's education minister announced while in attendance. 

The two-day event dealt with many issues related to education in general and Jewish education in particular. The wide range of topics discussed at the conference included: Ways to teach the Hebrew language, the Israeli education system, emotional education, art, and bullying in the education system.

Argentina's Education minister Jaime Perczik with member of the Zionist Executive of the World Zionist Organization Silvio Joskowicz. (credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION) Argentina's Education minister Jaime Perczik with member of the Zionist Executive of the World Zionist Organization Silvio Joskowicz. (credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)

The conference featured educators and representatives from schools across Latin America, local speakers, school principals and teachers from Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Brazil. Many of the topics that were raised at the conference dealt with the reality of life alongside COVID-19 and the return to routine in the educational sphere.

Among the participants were former education minister Rabbi Shai Piron, Chairwoman of the Pedagogical Secretariat of the Education Ministry Dr. Miri Schlissel, VP of Education at Jewish Interactive Dr. Anat Goodman, Prof. Yehuda Brandes, Rector of Herzog College and other world-renowned experts in teaching Hebrew as a second language. In addition, many of the speakers were renowned experts in the field of education in Latin America. 

Argentinian native and Zionist Enterprises Department Head Head Silvio Joskowicz said at the conference that "a day after marking 27 years since the horrific attack on the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, more than 1,500 Jewish educators met in order to strengthen the Jewish identity and connection to Israel of their students. The participation, learning and membership in this conference should be a symbol of the entire Jewish people. Our power lies in our unity."

"Educators of Jewish schools in Argentina and throughout Latin America, who teach about Jewish identity, Hebrew language and Israeli culture in schools, are the backbone of the connection between the State of Israel and the younger generation in their communities," said Diaspora Affairs Minister Dr. Nachman Shai.

He added that he is "proud of the collaboration that has been created between the Diaspora Affairs Ministry and AMIA together with the other partners, in order to produce a unique and first-of-its-kind conference for the benefit of the professional advancement of the teachers."



Tags Jewish World education argentina diaspora jews latin america diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by