Lapid tries to play it cool about the Jewish Agency in Russia

With the Jewish Agency’s situation in Russia seemingly worsening at a rapid pace, some of the people involved, tangentially or directly, have started looking for someone to blame and honed in on Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

A European Jewish leader told The Jerusalem Post this week that “if Benjamin Netanyahu, or even Naftali Bennett, was prime minister, they would immediately pick up the phone to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and create a constructive dialogue.”

The Russians need to feel like they’re being shown respect, and the legal delegation Israel wants to send, of “mid-level government employees,” will have the opposite effect, the source argued. Supporting his point is that thus far, Moscow has not given the group, led by Foreign Ministry Deputy Legal Adviser Tamar Kaplan, the visas it needs to enter the country and engage in talks with the government.

Lapid's Russia relations

Lapid has only been prime minister for a month, and he and Putin have not talked, though the Russian president did send him a letter of congratulations when he entered office. Netanyahu has had a lot of Putin time in his 12 years in office, whether on the phone or in person, in Jerusalem and in Moscow, and Bennett got in some phone calls and a visit to Putin’s dacha in Sochi before the Ukraine war began, making it a lot easier for them to just pick up the phone to the Russian president when they need it.

A view shows a sign at the entrance to a Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in Moscow, Russia July 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)

They also haven’t accused Russia of war crimes, which Lapid did weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he slammed from day one. Lapid was the bad cop to Bennett’s good cop who thought it would be better for Israel if he maintained decent relations with Putin.

At the same time, Lapid has not actually tried to call Putin since the Jewish Agency crisis came to light, because the view from the Prime Minister’s Office is that getting the leaders involved is not necessary yet, and doing so would be an escalation. If the problem can be solved at the level of international legal experts from the Foreign Ministry and National Security Council, then the price Russia may try to exact could be lower than if Israel shows that it’s panicking and sending in the big guns. Cabinet ministers were asked not to speak about the matter in the media for the same reason.

That being said, the Prime Minister’s Office sent the opposite signal on Sunday when it released a statement in which Lapid said closing the Jewish Agency would damage Israel-Russia relations. Tough talk may be what those concerned about Russian Jewry want to hear, but it undermines the tactic of playing it cool.

It’s worth noting that the authorities in Russia increased scrutiny of the Jewish Agency, along with other foreign NGOs, years ago, before the war with Ukraine began, and before Lapid ever said anything about it or Israel voted to condemn Russia in the UN or sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Though Israel did all of those things, it has also been proceeding very cautiously in order not to cross any of Russia’s redlines. Jerusalem has not sent any military aid to Ukraine, for example, even though Lapid advocated for doing so in closed-door Security Cabinet meetings at the start of the war. This is because Israel wants to continue the deconfliction mechanism with Russia that allows it to attack Iranian bases and weapons convoys in Syria without hitting the Russian Army, and also out of a concern for what we may be seeing now, the possibility of retaliation against Russia’s hundreds of thousands of Jews.

Despite Israel toeing that cautious line, it is undeniable that the pressure seems to have intensified in recent months, not only on the Jewish Agency but also with more vocal criticism from the Russian Foreign Ministry on Israeli strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and more criticism of Israel at the UN. And despite Putin being very busy with his war on Ukraine, he had the time to send a letter to Bennett asking for Israel to speed up the process of transferring ownership of the Alexander Courtyard in Jerusalem to his country, something that Netanyahu had promised in 2020 and the Jerusalem District Court blocked earlier this year.

Due to all of the above, Jerusalem doubts Russia’s claim that this is a purely legal matter, with the Jewish Agency violating their laws, and views it as diplomatic. The delegation that Lapid sought to send to Moscow, which, again, still hasn’t been given visas, was meant to figure out what the Russians want from Israel.

In the meantime, Lapid instructed the relevant parties to prepare possible retaliatory steps in case Russia shutters Jewish Agency offices, with possibilities including recalling Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alex Ben-Zvi back to Israel for consultations, slowing down the Alexander Courtyard process, and even showing more support for Ukraine. In keeping with the policy of trying to show a calm approach, that instruction was supposed to be secret, and, in fact, was part of a classified meeting, but it leaked to the media anyway.

If Russia continues to deny the Israeli delegation entry, those steps may need to be put into use soon, or Lapid may just have to pick up the phone and talk to Putin.