The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Former school executive allegedly stole more than $8 million from a Long Island Jewish day school

David Ostrove embezzled over $8 million from the Schechter Jewish Day School of Long Island

By JACKIE HAJDENBERG/JTA
Published: JULY 27, 2022 02:16

Updated: JULY 27, 2022 02:17
Will the coronavirus pandemic cause a flood of internet fraud? (photo credit: PICKPIK)
Will the coronavirus pandemic cause a flood of internet fraud?
(photo credit: PICKPIK)

The former chief financial officer of a Jewish day school on Long Island has been indicted on charges that he stole more than $8 million from the school.

David Ostrove used the money he embezzled from the Schechter School of Long Island to buy rare cars, including a 1965 Mustang; five houses on ritzy Fire Island; and sports memorabilia and collectible coins that he sold for a profit, according to an indictment delivered Monday by the Suffolk County district attorney.

Ostrove, 51, served as chief financial officer, chief technology officer and director of operations at the private school for 11 years until Monday, when the school says he was fired. His alleged theft amounts to more than the school’s annual operating budget most years, according to the school’s tax filings.

“This individual is accused of a systematic, sophisticated, and carefully contrived fraud on a chilling scale,” Schechter of Long Island said in a statement emailed to this reporter. “If convicted, this individual would also be guilty of something beyond the theft of cash: the destruction of trust.”

Fraud (Illustrative). (credit: GETTY IMAGES) Fraud (Illustrative). (credit: GETTY IMAGES)

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement that Ostrove is estimated to have stolen a total of $8.4 million by directing school funds to accounts that he alone controlled, then using them for his own purposes. The alleged fraud began in 2014 and lasted until April of this year, according to the indictment.

“This defendant was trusted to oversee and safeguard the funds of this institution, however, he violated that trust and instead stole money earmarked to educate children to fund his own lavish lifestyle,” Tierney said in the statement. “These alleged violations are clearly not only a breach of the trust between an employee, employer, and students, they are against the law.”

Ostrove faces up to 25 years in prison if he is convicted.

Schechter of Long Island has approximately 260 students across its elementary, middle and high schools, and is affiliated with the Conservative movement of Judaism. Its two-story building and athletic grounds occupy much of a block in Williston Park in Nassau County, just a few miles from the eastern border of Queens.

In a letter to families about Ostrove’s arrest sent Tuesday, Schechter of Long Island’s leaders say the school is growing and has already moved to prevent other financial abuses — namely, bringing in an outside accounting firm that specializes in schools to “assist us through this transition, ensuring that our changes are effective, systematic, and reflect ‘best practices’ in a digital era.”

“What we can say is that the Schechter School of Long Island is financially sound, has always met and will continue to meet its fiscal responsibilities, and is looking forward to welcoming our growing student body back in September for the start of the 2022-2023 academic year,” said the school’s head, Scott Sokol, and its board president and president-elect in the letter.

In a public statement posted on Facebook, the school said it believes it offers “a cautionary tale for every institution that today’s online financial technology can be the burglar’s weapon of choice.”

Schechter of Long Island is located just a few miles from Roslyn, New York, the suburb where school district leaders were convicted of embezzling more than $11 million two decades ago. The saga, first reported by a high school newspaper, was dramatized in the 2019 movie “Bad Education,” featuring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney.



Tags new york fraud school Jewish day school
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
2

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Blood thickness can predict risk of COVID death - study

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by