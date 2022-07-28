Russian court considers Jewish Agency liquidation lawsuit

Moscow's Basmanny Court began considering a lawsuit filed by the Russian Justice Ministry on the liquidation of the Jewish Agency for Israel in Russia on Thursday.

The court hearing regarding the Jewish Agency in Russia was set for August 19 and the hearing ended on without any decisions made. Thursday’s session was considered to be a preliminary hearing and pre-trial verification. A source in the agency explained that it was a “very technical issue,” yet “our lawyer was able to speak and make our case.”

Shortly before the court session, the Israeli delegation of ministry legal advisors and senior officials from government ministries and the Jewish Agency arrived in Moscow. The purpose of this delegation was to assist the attorneys of the agency in Russia, even though they do not speak Russian and have no basic understanding of the Russian law system.

The Jerusalem Post has learned that members of the delegation, headed by Foreign Ministry Deputy legal adviser Tamar Kaplan, will meet with officials from Russia’s Justice Ministry on Thursday. Members of the delegation include the director of the Department of Diplomatic and Civil Law, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, David Goldfarb, assistant legal adviser to the government Roi Cohen, chief of staff of the Aliyah and Integration Ministry Dror Offen, legal adviser to the Aliyah and Integration Ministry Michal Shetrit and legal adviser to the Authority for the Protection of Privacy, Reuven Eidelman.

Representing the agency is the director general of the Jewish Agency Integration and Aliyah Unit Shay Felber.

Shortly after the hearing took place, the Jewish Agency published a statement. “A preliminary hearing took place in Moscow Thursday morning in the case concerning the association operated by The Jewish Agency for Israel in Russia,” the agency said. “It was determined that a trial will take place on August 19. The association will then present its arguments on said date,” the agency stated.

"The Jewish Agency for Israel plays a critical role in cultivating Jewish identity and establishing a connection to Israel for Jews all over the world,” acting chairman of the Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel remarked. “Its vital activities that serve the Jewish communities in Russia will continue in order to ensure the community thrives and remains connected to their heritage and the State of Israel," Hagoel said.

Liberman: case will be settled soon

Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said in an interview on KAN national broadcasting radio that he hopes that “we'll be able to settle this case soon." Liberman, a native of Moldova added that “from the point of view of the Russians, and it may be a mistake... In their perception, The Jewish Agency is an American organization.”

He explained that the Russians “treat the agency similar to the way that they try to challenge many foreign international organizations.”

"This morning's hearing in the Moscow court and the hearing set for August 19th regarding the regulation of the activities of the Jewish Agency in Russia, have made it clear that the issue is legal and not bound up in any political debate - as I have mentioned all along," said Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano Shata in a statement.

"The issue of Jewish immigration is not an object for political bargaining and it is a basic right that exists for all the Jews of the world, as well as the Jewish community in Russia. The Russian authorities have respected this for decades and it will remain so."

Tamano Shata added that "the Israeli government is giving the Jewish Agency the necessary legal framework to deal with the allegations raised by the Russian Ministry of Justice, and I am sure that the matter will be clarified soon, even if some adjustments are required - we are prepared for that."