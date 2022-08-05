The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Virginia school district apologizes for a swastika-like logo

The district's superintendent had said that the logo was supposed to be “four hands and arms grasping together.”

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 04:22
A t-shirt distributed at a conference for Hanover County Public Schools outside Richmond, Va., displaying a logo that resembles a swastika. (photo credit: TWITTER VIA JTA)
A t-shirt distributed at a conference for Hanover County Public Schools outside Richmond, Va., displaying a logo that resembles a swastika.
(photo credit: TWITTER VIA JTA)

(JTA) – A school district in Virginia has apologized for designing and distributing a logo that resembles a swastika, in the second case this month of a district releasing a logo that bears a resemblance to a Nazi emblem.

Hanover County Public Schools, just north of Richmond, this week unveiled T-shirts and conference materials with a logo of what the superintendent said was “four hands and arms grasping together.” But local Jewish groups and others, including a Jewish candidate for Virginia’s House of Delegates, instead saw something that looked too much like the swastika.

“We are deeply sorry for this mistake and for the emotions that the logo has evoked by its semblance to a swastika and, by extension, to the atrocities that were committed under its banner,” Michael Gill, the district’s superintendent, said in a statement Wednesday, in which he blamed the logo’s creation on “one of our teachers” who said it had been done “without any ill-intent.” 

“Unquestionably, we condemn anything associated with the Nazi regime in the strongest manner possible,” Gill wrote.

Gill’s apology came after objections to the logo were raised by the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, the Anti-Defamation League, the Virginia Holocaust Museum, the interfaith nonprofit Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities and other civil rights groups, including the local NAACP chapter.

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (credit: Wikimedia Commons)A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“We appreciate the swift and definitive response of Superintendent Michael Gill,” the federation’s CEO, Daniel Staffenberg, said in a statement. Staffenberg added that the groups planned to meet with Gill to “ensure that the voice of Jewish students and those of other minority faiths are heard and respected.”

Latest incident of Nazi symbol use in education system

The incident came less than a month after a school district near Atlanta apologized for designing a new elementary school logo that resembled the Nazi Eagle. That school, East Side Elementary in Marietta, Georgia, is located across the street from a synagogue.

Rachel Levy, a former Jewish preschool teacher running for the Virginia House of Delegates in a district that includes part of Hanover County, harshly criticized the school district on Twitter for the logo, and said Gill’s apology was “unacceptable.”

“This is what happens when you refuse to acknowledge that cultural competence & sensitivity are a thing. And that your leadership lacks it,” wrote Levy, a Democrat. “Sadly, stuff like this happens way too frequently with HCPS.”

Levy pointed to another recent incident in the district in which a school board member attempted to prosthelytize a Jewish teacher, saying that “your eternal destiny depends on” converting to Christianity, and disparaged the head of the local NAACP as “an angry African-American lady.”

The swastika was originally a symbol of peace used by Hindu, Buddhist and Jain communities, but after being adopted by the Nazi regime, it is popularly understood to have morphed into a symbol of hate. A Hindu movement in California is seeking to expand understanding of non-hateful uses of the symbol.



Tags school swastika nazi virginia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

ICYMI: Israel bans use of cash for purchases larger than NIS 6,000

Illustration photo of the new 200 New Israeli Shekel (NIS) bill. February 7, 2016

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by