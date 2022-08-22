The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
2023 IAC National Summit to be held in Austin, Texas next January

Over 3,000 Israeli-Americans, Jewish Americans, and Israelis are expected to attend the conference, to be held from January 19-21 at the Fairmount Austin.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 22, 2022 04:22
AN AUDIENCE MEMBER waves Israeli and American flags at the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Florida. (photo credit: LOREN ELLIOTT/REUTERS)
(photo credit: LOREN ELLIOTT/REUTERS)

The 2023 Israeli-American Council (IAC) National Summit is set to take place in Austin, Texas next January, coinciding with the year of the 75th anniversary of Israel's founding.

In Austin, which is renowned as a cultural center of America, the summit will include the Israel Innovation Playground, which is meant to facilitate collaborations between Israeli and American businesses.

Leaders from the fields of business, education, culture, philanthropy and politics are also expected to attend.

“We are excited to innovate and create a whole new experience for our eighth annual summit, serving our continuous effort to build a united and proactive nationwide community with Israel at its heart, empowered to face the challenges and capture the many opportunities together.

Shoham Nicolet, IAC cofounder and CEO

"This year is especially exciting as we launch celebrations of Israel's 75th Independence."

The Austin, Texas cityscape (credit: WIKIMEDIA)The Austin, Texas cityscape (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Strengthening the bond between Israel and the US

The summit aims to connect young Jewish and Israeli-Americans with Israel and strengthen Israeli-American business relations. It will host several mini-summits, including the Eitanim Teen Experience, the Mishelanu Annual Student Summit and the EDGE Young Professionals Annual Summit.

Click here to register for the summit.



