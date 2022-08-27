The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Int’l Olympic Committee head to attend Israel’s memorial for Munich massacre victims

The ceremony – slated for September 21 in Tel Aviv – will mark the first time an IOC head has come to Israel since 2010

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 27, 2022 21:15
SCOUTS GUARD torches above the names of the 11 Israeli athletes murdered at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich by terrorists from the Black September movement, at the memorial ceremony in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: YA’ACOV SA’AR/GPO)
SCOUTS GUARD torches above the names of the 11 Israeli athletes murdered at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich by terrorists from the Black September movement, at the memorial ceremony in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: YA’ACOV SA’AR/GPO)

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach has accepted an invitation from the head of the Israel-National Olympic Committee Yael Arad to attend the country’s ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Munich Massacre.

The ceremony – slated for September 21 in Tel Aviv – will mark the first time an IOC head has come to Israel since 2010 and the first time that an IOC head is attending a ceremony for the victims of the 1972 Munich games.

It was at those Olympics that Palestinian terrorists from the PLO-affiliated Black September terrorist group stormed the athletes' village and killed 11 Israeli athletes and coaches as well as a German policeman in1972.

The ceremony will be the first-ever national commemoration ceremony organized by the Culture and Sports Ministry and Minister Chili Tropper. In addition to Bach, attendees will include President Isaac Herzog and the families of the victims.

“Since his election, in 2013, President Bach has led countless innovative activities in many fields, has propelled the organization to the forefront and established himself an international and principled leader,” Arad said, in announcing that Bach would be joining the event.

“I am proud of his decision to join us in Israel for these fateful and important days for Israeli sports.”

Members of Israeli sports organizations form a Guard of Honor in front of command cars bearing the bodies of victims of the Munich massacre during memorial services at Lod Airport (credit: GPO FLICKR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Members of Israeli sports organizations form a Guard of Honor in front of command cars bearing the bodies of victims of the Munich massacre during memorial services at Lod Airport (credit: GPO FLICKR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

IOC making moves to recognize Munich Massacre

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, Bach instituted the long-awaited one-minute-silence commemorating the massacre. On top of attending the commemoration ceremony, Bach will also be visiting Yad Vashem, the President’s Residence and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Earlier this month, on a visit to Germany, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, when asked whether he would apologize for that attack, not only refrained from making amends but outraged Israelis and Germans when he answered that Israel had committed “holocausts” against the Palestinians.

Israeli families boycott German memorial ceremony

The Israeli families of the victims of the Munich massacre announced earlier this month that they are boycotting the official German ceremony over what they deemed insufficient financial compensation from the German government.

“I don’t want some euros to be thrown in my direction. We are not going to accept that,” Ankie Spitzer – widow of fencing master Andrei Spitzer and spokeswoman for the families – told Reuters. “We are not going to the memorial ceremony until Germany takes real responsibility, not only by words.”

"We are not going to the memorial ceremony until Germany takes real responsibility"

Ankie Spitzer
President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach attends the 51st General Assembly in Skopje, North Macedonia, June 10, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI) President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach attends the 51st General Assembly in Skopje, North Macedonia, June 10, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI)

Arad, speaking Saturday night to KAN News, said that as long as the families were not going to attend the ceremony in German, the Israeli Olympic Committee would also stay away.

“There is no sense in going if the families are not going. They are at the center of this,” said Arad. “We will honor them here in our state ceremony.”



Tags Israel Terrorism olympics Memorial Munich attack 1972 munich memorial
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by