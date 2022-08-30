The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Oregon’s Swastika Mountain will soon be renamed

The history of Swastika Mountain predates Nazi Germany. Its name change is pending tribal approval, but could be implemented as soon as next year.

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA
Published: AUGUST 30, 2022 00:28
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Fifty miles southeast of Eugene, Oregon, reaching an elevation of more than 4,000 feet, lies Swastika Mountain.

It’s unknown how many Jews have climbed it. But the unfortunate name, nearly a century old, will likely soon be replaced thanks to the efforts of a local resident.

According to Willamette Week, resident Joyce McClain discovered the mountain’s existence last year and petitioned the volunteer-run Oregon Geographic Names Board to change it. At a meeting this month, the board said it would support a name change to Mount Halo, named after Chief Halito, who led the area’s Indigenous Yoncalla Kalapuya tribe in the 1800s.

The name change is pending tribal approval, but could be implemented as soon as next year.

The history of Swastika Mountain predates Nazi Germany. It was named after the now-defunct town of Swastika, which in turn acquired its name because a local rancher used to brand his cattle with the symbol. Before the Nazis turned the swastika into a globally recognized symbol of hate, it signified good fortune and well-being in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.

Past pushes to name-change landmarks named for the swastika

The saga of Swastika Mountain is hardly the first time people have sought a name change for a local landmark named after the symbol. In 2017, the town of Puslinch in Ontario, Canada, voted against renaming a privately-owned road called “Swastika Trail,” despite the advocacy of groups including B’nai Brith Canada. The battle over Swastika Trail continued for years, with a court ruling in 2019 against efforts to force the town to change the name. The Canadian House of Commons taking up the cause in 2021, but the name still stands today, as does the name of the small town of Swastika, Ontario.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, an effort in 1933 to change the name of a “Swastika Avenue” in Montreal was opposed by a Jewish alderman at the time, who said, “The name is carried by a lane which is quite appropriate to the name… It is infested with rats.”



Tags swastika diaspora usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
2

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
3

Mossad 'likely' behind Salman Rushdie stabbing, claims Denver professor

Author Salman Rushdie gestures during a news conference before the presentation of his latest book 'Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights' at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, October 7, 2015.
4

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
5

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by