The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Gunman kills two and himself at Oregon grocery store

A gunman killed shot and killed two people at a grocery store in Bend, Oregon. Police say they found the gunman dead with an AR-15-style rifle.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 29, 2022 16:03
Investigators are on the scene following a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., April 16, 2021. (photo credit: MICHELLE PEMBERTON-USA TODAY NETWORK VIA REUTERS)
Investigators are on the scene following a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., April 16, 2021.
(photo credit: MICHELLE PEMBERTON-USA TODAY NETWORK VIA REUTERS)

Police in Oregon were trying to determine on Monday what led a gunman to go on a shooting spree with an AR-15-style rifle hours earlier in a shopping center parking lot and then inside a grocery store, killing two people before he was found dead.

Police in Bend, Oregon, responded to calls of an active shooter at 7 p.m. local time on Sunday at the Forum Shopping Center, the city's police chief Mike Krantz said during a late-night news conference.

A gunman had opened fire in the center's parking lot before he entered the grocery store and shot a person he immediately encountered. That person was taken to a hospital and later died, Krantz said.

"The shooter continued through Safeway firing rounds," he said, noting that another person was killed inside the store. "Officers responded and when they arrived they entered the Safeway immediately, still hearing shots."

"Officers responded and when they arrived they entered the Safeway immediately, still hearing shots."

Bend Police chief Mike Krantz

A man inspects a handgun inside of the Beretta booth during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, US, April 28, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON/FILE PHOTO)A man inspects a handgun inside of the Beretta booth during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, US, April 28, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON/FILE PHOTO)

Police officers found the shooter dead with an AR-15-style rifle nearby, he said, noting that police did not open fire.

One person was also injured in the shooting, but their condition was unknown, Krantz said.

He did not disclose the identities of the shooter or the victims.

The shooting in Bend, a community of 100,000 people 160 miles (258 km) southeast of Portland, comes after a string of mass shootings in the United States over the last several months.

Mass shootings in the United States over the last few months

On May 14, 10 people were killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. Ten days later, a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two teachers dead.



Tags United States police shooting guns grocery stores Portland, Oregon
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
2

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
3

Mossad 'likely' behind Salman Rushdie stabbing, claims Denver professor

Author Salman Rushdie gestures during a news conference before the presentation of his latest book 'Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights' at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, October 7, 2015.
4

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
5

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by