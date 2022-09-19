The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

‘Reverse Birthright’ program sends IDF officers to US Jewish communities

The goal of this mission, called mifgash (Hebrew for encounter) is to give promising officers a taste of American Jewish life, while creating Jewish-engagement opportunities.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 17:00

Updated: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 17:01
The IDF Officers during their visit at the US Military Academy at West Point (photo credit: BIRTHRIGHT ISRAEL)
The IDF Officers during their visit at the US Military Academy at West Point
(photo credit: BIRTHRIGHT ISRAEL)

Nine young, outstanding Israel Defense Forces (IDF) combat officers completed a special visit to American Jewish communities last week, as part of Birthright Israel’s program Reverse Mifgash – IDF Officers Mission. This was the third delegation sent to the US since the program began in 2019.

The goal of this mission, called mifgash (Hebrew for encounter) is to give promising officers a taste of American Jewish life, while creating Jewish-engagement opportunities.

The program brings them into the relationship between Israeli and North American Jews, and provides insight into how Jewish and non-Jewish Americans perceive the Jewish state.

The mission also reveals to participants the complexities of Diaspora Jewish identities and opens a dialogue on the differences between Israeli-Jewish and Diaspora-Jewish ones.

The delegation members spent ten intensive days across the US.

They also visited the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, where they paid respects at the grave of Col. David “Mickey” Marcus, an American officer during World War II who played a key role in establishing the IDF.

They also visited several synagogues, a Hebrew-language charter school, the US Capitol, Arlington National Cemetery and a navy base in Virginia Beach.

Additionally, they met with Rabbi Shaul Robinson of Manhattan’s Lincoln Square Synagogue; Rabbi Gershon Litt, Head of The Norfolk Kollel, Williamsburg; Rabbi Rosalin Mandelberg, Senior Rabbi at Ohef Sholom Temple, Norfolk, Virginia; Broadway producer David Richental; and former national chairman of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Tom Bernstein.

The participants on the delegation represent a wide range of IDF combat units. The male participants were 1st-Lt. Nitai, Paratroopers Brigade; Capt. Netanel, Givati Brigade; Capt. Rotem, Nachal Brigade; Capt. Amitay, Kfir Brigade; Capt. Nadav, Golani Brigade; First Lt. Meir, Paratroopers Brigade; and Lt.-Col. David, Golani Brigade. The female participants were Capt. Yaeli, Combat Intelligence, Collection Corps and Capt. Ariel, from the unit. They are all currently studying at the prestigious IDF Tactical Command College.

“I found this mission to be truly eye-opening. Not only did it expose me to the way Jews live in the Diaspora, but it opened my eyes to the fact that we’re truly one big Jewish family, and that there is more than one way to connect with my Jewish identity,” Ariel said.

“I found this mission to be truly eye-opening. Not only did it expose me to the way Jews live in the Diaspora, but it opened my eyes to the fact that we’re truly one big Jewish family, and that there is more than one way to connect with my Jewish identity.”

Capt. Ariel

“This mission was one of the most significant things I have ever experienced in my life,” Rotem said. “It was mind-blowing, and I hope that it will shape my identity as a human being, as a Jew and as a commander in the IDF.

Birthright Israel is a program that since 1999 has brought more than 800,000 young Jewish adults on ten-day visits to Israel to introduce them to the country’s ancient roots and modern wonders. 

“We believe it is as important to bring Israeli officers to the Diaspora as it is to bring Jewish young adults to Israel. This strengthens us as one people,” said Birthright Israel CEO Gidi Mark.

"We realize how deeply in-person meetings with members of American Jewish communities and their friends from their trip influence the Israelis in our groups, and such meetings are the purpose of the Reverse Mifgash program."



Tags IDF Judaism birthright diaspora
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
2

Who was the IDF soldier killed near Jenin - and how were the terrorists caught?

Maj. Bar Falah, Deputy Commander of the Reconnaissance Battalion was killed overnight by Palestinian gunmen near Jenin.
3

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
4

Why has Israel escalated its attacks against Iranian targets in Syria?

Illustrative image of an airstrike.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by