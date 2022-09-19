The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tributes to Queen Elizabeth left at Hyde Park Holocaust Memorial Garden

The Royal Parks management said that the tributes to the queen were being removed and placed with other tributes in the officially designated location.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 21:58
Holocaust Memorial, Hyde Park, London (photo credit: IRIDESCENTI/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Holocaust Memorial, Hyde Park, London
Mourners have been placing memorial items for Queen Elizabeth II, who died two weeks ago, at a Holocaust memorial site in London's Hyde Park, according to photos posted on Twitter by Business Insider reporter Grace Dean.

“The Holocaust Memorial Garden in Hyde Park has now become a makeshift Queen Memorial Garden,” the tweet read.

Some of the items left at the Holocaust Memorial Garden in Hyde Park include letters and photographs and drawings of the queen.

One card left at the memorial site includes a Union Jack and a cross.

Royal Parks management responds to the situation

“The team are carefully removing the tributes from the Holocaust Memorial and laying them with the others in the official floral tribute area.”

Royal Parks

Recognizing the possibility that people might be offended by the use of a Holocaust memorial site to commemorate someone who did not perish in the Holocaust, the Royal Parks management replied to Dean's tweet saying that the tributes to the queen were being removed and placed with other tributes in the officially designated location.

“The team are carefully removing the tributes from the Holocaust Memorial and laying them with the others in the official floral tribute area,” the tweet read.



Tags Holocaust United Kingdom London Queen Elizabeth
