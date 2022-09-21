"Jews in Russia pretty much feel the same way that any Russian feels except for one exception,” Rabbi Boruch Gorin told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday in a phone interview from Astonia, on his way to Moscow.

Gorin, who heads the Public Relations Department of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Russia, said that the exception is that “many Jews actually have the opportunity to leave Russia because they have an Israeli passport or visa. Other people don't have such a privilege.”

Gorin added that “nothing new really happened for the last half a year; yet this is a new stage of the panic.” Gorin is on his way back from the US and has embarked a bus in Estonia’s capital Tallinn that will take him to Russia since there are no more flights available. “All of the flights have been sold,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in Russia during a pre-recorded speech on Wednesday.

The mobilization will begin immediately. Only reservists will be called up, with a focus on those with experience, said Putin. The president added that militants in the Luhansk and Donbass Peoples Republics will be considered as soldiers of the Russian Federation going forward.

A view shows captured Russian tanks with installed Ukrainian flags, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 19, 2022. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also spoke during the address, updating that 5,937 Russian soldiers have been killed in the invasion of Ukraine. According to the defense minister, a total of 300,000 soldiers will be called up during the partial mobilization.

Shoigu estimated that there are about 25 million Russians in the country who could be called up if needed, but stressed that students would not be subject to the mobilization and that conscripts would not be sent to the war in Ukraine.

How are Jews feeling about the news?

According to reports in Russian media outlets, men at the ages of 18 till 65 won’t be able to leave the country on Russian airlines unless they receive a special permit from the Defense Ministry.

Sources in the Jewish community of Russia have told the Post that this is definitely a “dramatic” situation yet they are still trying to assess how it will influence the community. “If many Jews will be requested to join the army or if the gates of the country will be closed - this is definitely a situation that we need to address differently.”

How can Jews get out of Russia?

“I'm afraid that the Iron Curtain is coming down again,” a source close to the National Institutions has told the Post. “Where has the Jewish Agency been until now? Where is the Israeli government and Prime Minister Yair Lapid? Why won’t he make difficult decisions and help tens-of-thousands of Russian Jews out of Russia?”

As reported exclusively by the Post, the Jewish Agency’s Global Center has received 80,000 calls from Russia and Belarus in recent months, and 40,000 applicants have received approval to make aliyah. Over the past few months, approximately 2,000 new immigrants from Russia and Belarus have been arriving in Israel each month - a lot more would have arrived but there aren’t enough flights and personnel dealing with the paperwork.

In addition, the agency is abiding by Russian information laws and has not shared data about aliyah applicants with the main office in Israel since September 14, Post has learned earlier this week.

The Jewish Agency’s offices in Russia are in the midst of establishing a local call center that will serve those interested in making aliyah, instead of the service provided by the agency’s Global Center in Jerusalem.

In addition, the agency has put about 40 of its local employees in Russia on paid time off. These employees mainly facilitate the aliyah process from cities in Russia’s periphery.

The Jewish Agency confirmed the information on Monday and said it was in the midst of “a process of reorganization.”

The question is, in a situation of tens of thousands of Russians entitled to make aliyah according to Israel’s Right of Return, how will the agency deal with such an influx of applicants?

The Post has learned that on Wednesday evening, senior Israeli officials, including security experts will meet to discuss the current situation in Russia with regards to the aliyah process to Israel.